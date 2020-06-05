Protesters issue justice demands during rally at SC Governor's Mansion

COLUMBIA — Hundreds of protesters, including members of the University of South Carolina football team, converged on the S.C. Governor's Mansion on Friday demanding changes treatment of people of color by police.

Protesters gathered in front of the east gate of the heavily barricaded mansion at 2 p.m. chanting "We will not kneel." Gov. Henry McMaster was at an event in the Upstate when the protesters arrived.

The day marks a full week of protests over the death of George Floyd, an African American man died while being restrained by a Minneapolis police officer.

“We will not kneel today because an officer kneeled at the wrong time for a long time,” Rye Martinez, 28, of Columbia announced over the megaphone to the crowd. "We all make mistakes, we all do bad things but at the end of the day we don’t want it to take a life."

Police were present but passive with the growing crowd. A law enforcement helicopter swirled above the crowd with at least one military vehicle was parked on Lincoln Street near mansion.

Protesters shouted demands in front of the mansion including not using federal grant money to militarize police departments, longer training stints in police academies and allowing for public release of police body camera footage.

About 45 minutes into the rally, the demonstrators started to make the one-mile trek to the S.C. Statehouse where most of the rallies have take place.

With the USC football team leading the way, protesters sang "We Shall Overcome." Police blocked off Assembly Street, a major road through the capital city, to clear a path for the marchers.

Demonstrators had no plans to walk by the Columbia Police Department headquarters where protests turned violent with police cars burned, flags town down and burned, and several officers and protesters were hurt in clashes. More than 50 arrests were made.

Once at the Statehouse, House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford spoke to demonstrators.

"Everybody who was paid to be here, raise your hand," the Columbia Democrat said in a reference to McMaster who accused some protesters of being paid.

No one raise their hands.

“I think that I think it's a huge statement by people that a lot of people like myself admire and look up to for them to be out here today adding their voices to the chants of those that are demanding change," Rutherford said. "Because until we know that this is reaching everybody — that this is not just a bunch of what some people like to say are paid disruptors — until we know that these are people that are real and that want and demand change, things won't change.”

Rutherford was handed a longer list of demands including anti-bias training for all law enforcement officers and higher standards against police seizure of private property in criminal cases, also known as civil forfeiture.

This week, the S.C. Legislative Black Caucus outlined priorities in the wake of Floyd's death, including fully funding a body camera mandate that took effect in 2015, passing a long-stalled bill to increase punishment for hate crimes and reviewing use-of-force guidelines for law enforcement officers in the state

This story is developing and will be updated.