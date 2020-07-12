Protesters call for thorough investigation of teen Elijah Weatherspoon's drowning death

About 30 protesters gathered Sunday at White Point Garden in downtown Charleston to call for a thorough investigation into the June drowning death of a Black teenager.

Elijah "Nicky" Weatherspoon, 18, drowned after disappearing from a boat on the night of June 25. Officials with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating.

Officials have not released many details, but have said Weatherspoon was on a boat with eight other people and was apparently not wearing a life preserver.

His family and many in the community have questioned whether foul play may have been involved.

One of the organizers of the protest, Brandon Trollinger, said of the investigation into Weatherspoon’s death that he wants the “real story” of what happened that night.

“Having all these people come together, it nearly brings tears to my eyes,” Trollinger said.

Elijah Dominic Whiteside, 17, went to school right down the street from where Weatherspoon went. They share the same first and middle name. “He was just a year older than me. I feel a connection to him," Whiteside said.

Weatherspoon’s family was not at the protest. According to a Facebook post by his mother, he was buried in Jacksonville, N.C., on Saturday.

Weatherspoon was a recent graduate of the Charleston Advancement Academy High School.

Whiteside said in cases of Black men’s deaths, investigations are often closed far too quickly. He doesn’t want that to happen for Weatherspoon’s case.

Speakers at the demonstration also addressed issues in education, incarceration and voting, but came back to the importance of Weatherspoon’s investigation.

“I’m here to tell you that Elijah Weatherspoon is our business,” said Leilani Worrell, an educator. She called for “continuous pressure” on SLED and other investigators.

Ankeisha Williams, one of Weatherspoon’s advocates at the Charleston Advancement Academy High School, spoke. She said she used to pick him up for school every day.

“I know the type of person that he is. With all that’s going on, a lot of his character is being destroyed,” she said.

Roshele Robinson, one of his teachers, said she’s lost a few students over the years — but this has been the most devastating. Weatherspoon had planned to participate in the July graduation ceremony for their school. Now, he can’t do that, Robinson said, her voice choked with emotion.

“He worked hard, hard, hard to get his diploma,” she said. “And it’s unfortunate that he’s not here and won’t be here to receive it.

“He was a great human being. He genuinely cared for people.”

It's not unusual for boating death investigations to take weeks as S.C. Department of Natural Resources officers piece together what happened, using eyewitness testimony, knowledge of the surrounding waters and other elements.

The agency has six officers investigating boating fatalities and they often juggle multiple cases at once. Last year, officers investigated 14 deaths.

One of those, the February 2019 death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach in Beaufort County, brought increased scrutiny to how the cases are handled.

In that case, local police came upon the passengers of the boat after the crash and found five out of the six were “grossly intoxicated,” according to a police report. The other passenger, Beach, was missing.

It wasn’t clear, from interviews, who was driving the boat, but authorities were able to narrow it down to two of the passengers, one of whom was Paul Murdaugh, authorities said. Murdaugh is part of a family of influential attorneys with deep roots in the Hampton County area.

If boating under the influence is suspected, a breath, urine or blood test is usually taken. If the incident involved injury or death, that boating-under-the-influence charge becomes a felony. You can’t refuse to take the test, which must be taken within two hours. The sample and other forensic evidence — blood, materials, fabrics — are turned over to the State Law Enforcement Division for lab work.

In the Beaufort case, paramedics arrived at the scene and determined the passengers needed to go to a local hospital, according to an incident report. A DNR investigator did not do a sobriety test on the suspected drivers because they were taken to the hospital before he arrived at the scene, Capt. Robert McCullough, a DNR spokesman, said last year.

Tommy Crosby, a SLED spokesman and McCullough, the DNR spokesman, both declined to say whether investigators for their agencies had determined if alcohol was a factor in Weatherspoon's death. Both cited the ongoing investigation.

Protest organizers on Sunday said they are planning another march focused on SLED on July 31.

“We don’t want any excuses, we want real answers,” said Justin Hunt, who organized the protest alongside Trollinger and Brandi Matherly.

Hunt criticized the large number of people who have spoken up on social media about systemic racism and other issues, but haven’t come out in person to demonstrate.

“Facebook posts won’t bring reform, Facebook posts won’t bring justice, Facebook posts won’t bring resolutions,” Hunt said.