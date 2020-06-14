Protest at Charleston Battery honors victims of Mother Emanuel AME shooting 5 years later

The Charleston Battery is the site of a protest on Sunday morning as people gather to honor the victims of the 2015 Mother Emanuel AME shooting. The fifth anniversary of the shooting is Wednesday.

The peaceful protest was planned "in honor of those in our community who lost their lives to white supremacy," according to the homeless advocacy group Uplift Charleston.

About 10 a.m., some 20 people walked to The Battery to protest, standing across the street from a handful of people holding Confederate flags at the Confederate soldiers' monument.

Sunday was Flag Day, honoring the Stars and Stripes, not the Confederate banner.

The Charleston area and much of the country entered its third week of protests on Friday and Saturday, part of the nationwide movement after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer as he was handcuffed on the ground. That officer and three others have been charged.

Protesters in South Carolina and across the country have drawn awareness to issues like police brutality, systemic racism and structural inequalities.

Aaron Comstock, leader of Uplift Charleston, said it’s the third Sunday he’s organized protests at The Battery, though he’s shown up as much as he could the past five years to protest displays of the Confederate flag.

“These flags do not represent our country and our community,” Comstock said.

“If they’re going to show the hate, we’re going to show the opposite,” he said. He wanted visitors to the city to know the flag displays aren’t representative of most of South Carolina.

As protesters readied their signs, a tourist from Vermont walked by, thanking them for protesting.

“It’s a shame they feel it’s okay to fly that,” Comstock said. “They don’t listen to black voices.”

Confrontations soon started between protesters and supporters of the Confederate flag.

The two groups shouted at each other, with a few protesters crossing the street to argue face-to-face.

“We know you’re a lost cause,” protesters told them.

One of the Confederate flag supporters was heard several times saying, “Where would African Americans be without slavery?”

The man told the protesters they should vote if they wanted to change things.

“Where was your vote in 2016?” he said.

Merrill Towns Chapman said this is her fourth protest in the past few weeks, but her first time showing up on Sunday.

“Silence is part of the problem,” she said. “Being a white person, we have to speak up and stand up for what is wrong and coming out is crucially important to be in our community and say what we’re doing to black people is wrong.”

One protester who has gone to The Battery on and off for years said she’s often told to “go back up North.”

Now, her signs says to her opponents that she was born and raised in South Carolina.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.