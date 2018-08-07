CPD car
An applicant who was trying out to become a Charleston police officer died Tuesday after completing a test.

Jeffrey Tant, a 35-year-old Summerville resident, was pronounced dead at Roper Hospital Tuesday morning, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. 

Tant's cause of death is pending the results of a scheduled autopsy, the Coroner's Office stated. 

According to the Charleston Police Department, Tant completed a physical agility test and then asked to be taken to a hospital.

"This is truly a sad day, and our prayers are with the family on this difficult night," said Chief Luther Reynolds, in a statement. 

The test includes a bench press portion, sit ups, 300 meter run, push ups and a 1½ mile run.

Further information regarding the incident was not available Tuesday evening. 

