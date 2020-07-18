Prosecutors weigh whether teens in Charleston homicide should be charged as adults

The two teenagers charged in the shooting death Friday of the husband of the College of Charleston’s chief academic officer could ultimately be charged as adults.

Under South Carolina law, offenders under the age of 18 are considered juveniles. But the law allows for a child of any age to be tried as an adult on a charge of murder, and this has happened on many occasions.

Prosecutors must first petition the Family Court to waive the juvenile up to General Sessions court to be tried as an adult. This would involve evaluations of the offenders and a hearing before a Family Court judge, a process likely to take several weeks, at a minimum.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said Saturday it is too early to say whether her office will seek to have the suspects in the King Street homicide tried as adults. She said prosecutors still have to review the case and other factors before making a determination.

"It is something we are strongly considering," she said.

The teens, ages 15 and 16, were taken into custody Friday night. They each face one count of murder and attempted armed robbery. One was also charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Authorities said Tom DiLorenzo and his wife, Suzanne Austin, were walking downtown when two robbers demanded money from them near King and Clifford streets.

DiLorenzo, 63, was shot around 6:15 a.m. and died at Medical University Hospital a short time later.

His wife, the college's newly appointed provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, wasn't hurt.

DiLorenzo recently retired from the University of North Dakota after serving as provost and vice president of academic affairs for seven years.

He and Austin moved to Charleston just weeks ago, according to a statement from the college.

Austin, a historian of epidemiology, took office as one of the College of Charleston’s top-ranking officials earlier this month.

She came to Charleston after spending nine years as senior vice provost and senior international officer at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Robberies, shootings and other violent crime are uncommon in the central tourism district. Police keep a steady presence in the area and portions of King Street and the Charleston City Market hub are under the watchful eye of surveillance cameras.

The King Street corridor, already under constraints because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, was also the site of a riot and protests that take place regularly.

Police said anyone with information on Friday’s shooting can call the on-duty detective at 843-743-7200.