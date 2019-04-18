Prosecutors will ask a judge on Monday to order a mental competency examination of Frederick Hopkins, the man accused of shooting seven law enforcement officers in the fall, killing two.
Hopkins, 74, faces two counts of murder and five of attempted murder in the Oct. 3 shooting outside his house. Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway died that day. Florence County sheriff's investigator Farrah Turner died 19 days later.
A mental competency examination would assess Hopkins' ability to understand the charges against him and the possible punishments.
Five Sheriff's Office personnel went to Hopkins' home to interview his son, Seth Hopkins, about sexual assault allegations against him and to serve a search warrant. When they approached the front door, shots rang out. Injured officers were trapped by gunfire for about two hours.
Hopkins, a disbarred attorney, will be transported from a jail in Columbia where he is being held to Florence County for the 2 p.m. hearing, 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements said.
Additional charges involving both the shooting and sexual assaults are expected, authorities said. Hopkins told The Post and Courier that he doesn't have an attorney.
The move comes days after the newspaper published three letters that Hopkins wrote to a reporter saying he has suffered post-traumatic stress disorder since being severely wounded in the Vietnam War. Clements, however, indicated plans to seek a competency exam were in the works before that publication.
Hopkins, who received a Bronze Star, wrote that when law enforcement arrived at his house, he went into "Saigon-mode."
“I was placed in such a fear of my life and simultaneously placed in fear of the lives of my young children that I was mentally transported back to Viet Nam and had to actually relive what I believed to be a violent assault by (North Vietnamese Army) soldiers and/or the Viet Cong! I had no choice but to defend myself, my children and my house!” Hopkins wrote.
He described a four-decade battle with PTSD that included flashbacks, nightmares, erratic reactions to stress and a “vitriolic, almost mercurial temper."
Investigator Turner's family was "deeply angered by the words of her murderer" published in the newspaper, said Britney Weaver, an attorney who represents the family and is the investigator's cousin. In a statement, she called publication of them "disgusting and distasteful."
Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone has said that he doesn't buy Hopkins' contention that he suffered PTSD that day.
“There’s nothing wrong with him mentally,” Boone said.