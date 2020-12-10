Prosecutors: Gangsters in SC prisons ordered murders, ran drug empire with cell phones

Gang members imprisoned in South Carolina’s Department of Corrections used contraband cellphones to run a sprawling drug empire that left a trail of violence and death in the Palmetto State, according to a massive federal grand jury investigation that was unveiled Thursday.

For years, imprisoned members of the Insane Gangster Disciples orchestrated the beating, kidnapping and murder of people who threatened their methamphetamine and heroin trafficking operations, federal prosecutors alleged Thursday in a press conference outside Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia.

Other gang members carrying out their orders conducted drive-by shootings, tampered with witnesses and kidnapped, tortured and murdered a York County woman they suspected was a police informant, according to the 147-count indictment.

In announcing charges against 40 defendants Thursday, U.S. Attorney for South Carolina Peter McCoy said the case amounts to the largest racketeering conspiracy federal prosecutors have ever uncovered in South Carolina. In addition to murder and drug trafficking, defendants face charges ranging from armed robbery and arson to extortion and money laundering. Of the 40 defendants, 35 face life in prison.

“To anyone who would try to harm the people of South Carolina with violence, intimidation or extortion, we are coming after you wherever you are,” McCoy said. “Neither pandemic nor prison walls will provide refuge from the full force of the federal government.”

The indictment also highlights South Carolina’s years-long struggle to stop the flow of contraband cellphones into its prisons, where inmates can use them to continue spreading drugs and violence beyond prison walls. For years, S.C. Department of Correction Director Bryan Stirling has unsuccessfully sought the federal government’s permission to stop those communications by jamming cellphone signals within state jails and prisons.

“Illegal cellphones enabled these inmates to operate a sophisticated, international drug trafficking ring from inside prison walls,” Stirling said. “We cannot ensure the public is safe from criminals until states are allowed to jam cellphone signals. We need Congress to act on this pressing public safety issue and schedule a hearing on the Cellphone Jamming Reform Act.”

A wide-sweeping investigation

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives teamed up with Lexington County narcotics investigators to launch the probe in July 2017, focusing at first on illegal trafficking of guns and meth.

The investigation grew to include the FBI, State Law Enforcement Division, Department of Corrections and investigators from sheriff’s departments in Greenville, Cherokee, Laurens, Lexington, Richland and Anderson counties.

As the probe evolved, investigators trained their focus on the Insane Gangster Disciples, a well-organized division of the nationwide Folk Nation gang with its own code words and hierarchy of officers. The Gangster Disciples, also known as the “Gs,” have roots in the Midwest and have been in the South Carolina prison system for decades. They now rank among the largest gangs in the state's prisons, along with the Bloods and the Crips. They were involved in the April 2018 riot at Lee Correctional Institution in rural Bishopville that left seven men dead and dozens wounded, marking the nation’s worst incident of prison violence in 25 years.

They decided to charge the case under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, a federal law that Congress passed in 1970 to help prosecutors target high-ranking members of the Mafia. The RICO Act empowers prosecutors to target organized crime rings, allowing them to charge ringleaders for the crimes they ordered other people to commit.

In the indictment, prosecutors detail how the IGD allegedly trafficked guns and drugs and protected its interests with extortion, money laundering and witness intimidation. The crime ring, they said, sold at least $50 million worth of meth a year over the past three years.

Gang members attended regular meetings to coordinate IGD finances and criminal activities, and to dole out punishments for fellow members who questioned gang rules or were suspected of snitching to the police, the grand jury found. Gang members who were arrested on minor charges had fellow members pay their bail. Once sprung from jail, they went right back to committing the crimes that landed them there, according to the indictment. On several occasions, IGD members used stolen cars and led police on high-speed chases.

Gang members who were put behind bars used contraband cellphones to stay involved with IGD operations.

The grand jury focused on a pair of South Carolina inmates and IGD members named Edward Akridge and James Peterson, accusing both of orchestrating serious crimes over the past four years.

Akridge is accused of stabbing and killing another inmate on the gang's orders in March 2017. Akridge and other IGD associates then threatened witnesses of the killing and offered one $5,000 to change his statement to investigators, which had implicated Akridge, according to the investigation.

The grand jury charged Akridge with threatening to kill an associate and her family in September 2019 after police seized some 21.5 kilograms of meth and three guns that belonged to him. Akridge is also accused of ordering the killing of a different man two months later.

In January 2020, after the theft of $11,000 in drug money, Akridge ordered a drive-by shooting in Piedmont that ultimately killed Jeffrey Mitchell Snipes, according to the grand jury. Akridge and three others — including one man that Akridge had previously ordered to be killed — were charged in connection with Snipes' death.

Less than three months later, Akridge and a fellow inmate ordered another drive-by shooting at a home in Travelers Rest, targeting the parents of someone they suspected of stealing Akridge's drug money, the indictment alleged.

James Peterson, meanwhile, is accused using a contraband cellphone to run a meth trafficking operation out of a mobile home in Gaffney.

According to the indictment, in 2018 and 2019, Peterson used his cellphone to direct Lisa Marie Costello to pick up kilograms of meth from various places and store it at the Gaffney home. There, she would repackage it according to Peterson's instructions. When it was time to make a sale, she would place the meth in a clothes dryer behind the home. Buyers would pick it up and leave the money in the dryer, and Costello would take pictures of the money to send to Peterson as proof of a successful sale, the indictment stated.

Costello, who was also charged in the grand jury investigation, would get the money to Peterson through Green Dot, Paypal and other cash transferring systems, the indictment alleges. Peterson threatened Costello and her family members during that time, the grand jury found.

When Peterson needed an "out-of-town enforcer" to collect debts and punish people he thought had cheated him, including other IGD members, he relied on Aaron Mitchell Carrion, according to the investigation.

Throughout the summer of 2019, Peterson had Carrion threaten at gunpoint people whom Peterson suspected of diluting the gang's drugs, the indictment alleges. That July, on orders from another inmate, Carrion also pistol-whipped a drug dealer named Brian Bruce over a drug debt, the grand jury charged.

In July 2019, Peterson called IGD members and told them a police informant was on the way to Costello's mobile home in Gaffney, the indictment alleges. He ordered them to abduct and imprisoner her until Carrion could arrive to deal with her, authorities said.

When the suspected informant, Michelle Dodge, arrived, Peterson's associates struck her with a gun before loading her in a stolen truck, prosecutors said. They drove the York County woman to an abandoned house in Blacksburg, where they tied her to a chair, waterboarded her and shot her in the foot while accusing her of snitching to the police. Meanwhile, Peterson remained involved, updating then on when Carrion would arrive, prosecutors said.

When Carrion got there, they put Dodge into his car and drove her to Laurens County, where they fatally shot her in the back of the head in a wooded area, prosecutors said.

Is jamming the answer?

Top S.C. law enforcement officials say the charges illustrate the kind of havoc inmates can wreak with contraband cellphones.

Corrections officers for years have been unable to keep cellphones out of inmates’ hands. They are smuggled in, passed along by bribed guards, thrown over jail fences and dropped to inmates by drones.

Prisons confiscate about 4,000 cellphones a year. During a routine search of 64 cells at Kershaw Correctional Facility in Lancaster County last fall, officers found 46 cellphones and 41 chargers, in addition to shanks and tobacco.

In 2010, an imprisoned gang member used a contraband cellphone to call in a hit on a corrections officer at Lee Correctional Institution. The officer, Capt. Robert Johnson, was shot six times in the chest and stomach. He survived and has become the public face of the effort to shut down contraband cellphones.

Stirling, South Carolina’s corrections chief, has said prisoners used cellphones to spread the 2018 riot at Lee Correctional that left seven inmates dead and 22 more injured.

That same year, five inmates and 10 others were accused using cellphones to extort more than $560,000 from 442 members of the military across the country. Days after that announcement, 17 people, including four inmates, were charged with smuggling cellphones and drugs to inmates through elaborate schemes that fueled violence between rival gangs within the prisons.

Those kinds of crimes will continue until South Carolina prisons can jam cellphone signals within their walls, Stirling said.

Cellphone companies and the Federal Communications Commission have voiced concerns that jamming technology might be too powerful or imprecise, affecting cellphone signals beyond prison facilities and possible hindering emergency calls. Critics also worry that normalizing the practice of cellphone jamming could eventually lead to its use in other settings.

But recent tests of the technology, including one in April 2019 at the Broad River Correctional Institute, proved inmates’ calls can be blocked without affecting signals outside the facility.