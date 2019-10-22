Charges against two men implicated in a 2016 homicide in North Charleston have been dropped due to insufficient evidence, according to court records.

One count each of murder was dropped on Friday against Alouis “Vante” Levorge Taylor and Mario Rayshaad Archield, both 35 and of North Charleston, according to the 9th Circuit Solicitor's Office. One count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime was also dropped against Taylor.

Prosecutors were forced to drop the charges after two witnesses who implicated the suspects recanted their statements, according to the Solicitor's Office.

"Beyond these two witnesses who have recanted, there really isn't any evidence that the defendants committed this murder," the Solicitor's Office said. "Despite a thorough investigation ... it is not possible at this time to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."

Prosecutors can reopen the case if new evidence emerges connecting Taylor or Archield to the killing.

The two men were arrested in 2018 in connection with the Sept. 1, 2016, shooting death of 32-year-old Clay Crudup.

The Leland Street resident was visiting a cousin in North Charleston’s Union Heights community when Taylor allegedly shot him several times during a dice game in a park, authorities said. Crudup stumbled to a corner on Arbutus Street where he collapsed.

Investigators wrote in an incident report that several bags of marijuana were on the ground at the scene.