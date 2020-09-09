Proposed sea turtle ordinance could mean more rules for Hilton Head beach properties

Hilton Head Island wants to protect its sea turtle population by eliminating light on the beach — a move it hopes will help hatchlings find a safer, direct path to the ocean.

The proposal, headed to Town Council for approval, would prohibit new and existing homes and buildings from shining light onto the beach through windows, doors and outdoor fixtures.

To ensure this happens, properties would be required to have tinted windows, solar screens or light-blocking curtains or blinds.

Owners could also opt to turn off beach-facing lights from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the nesting season, which runs from May to October.

Anne Cyran, Hilton Head Island’s senior planner, said the town was approached by volunteers in early 2019 who were concerned about the number of sea turtles being lost because of disorientation from light pollution.

According to marine biologist Amber Kuehn, Hilton Head gets an average of about 300 sea turtle nests a year on 14 miles of beach. The island has lost 35 nests to beachfront lighting so far this year, and there are typically about 120 hatchlings in each nest.

Kuehn, who also leads a nonprofit sea turtle patrol group, said the reptiles don’t like to nest in front of light. But when the hatchlings come out of the sand at night, they move directly toward light.

“They look for the brightest light, which is their only beacon to find the water,” Kuehn said. “And it’s not necessarily the brightest light. It’s the open horizon that is lit by the glow of the moon.”

Lights other than the moon, such as those coming from within homes, can confuse sea turtles.

Hilton Head's move joins other beach communities with similar regulations on lighting visible on the beach during turtle season.

An existing Hilton Head ordinance enacted in 1990 already provides some regulation for sea turtle protection, but nesting and hatchling research has advanced significantly since then. So the town’s staff has revised the ordinance to improve the outcomes for sea turtle nests, Cyran said.

According to the proposal, windows that extend above the first floor would be exempt from the requirements if interior light fixtures visible from the beach use red, yellow or amber bulbs. Hatchlings are not attracted to these colors, Kuehn said.

“For exterior light, the main change is making sure that all fixtures, regardless of when they were installed, have a shield on them and they’re directed downward,” Cyran said.

The public planning committee approved the proposed ordinance Aug. 27. It will now move to the Town Council.

Cyran said she expects council to hold a first reading on the proposal at its Oct. 6 meeting. It will take two readings for the ordinance to pass.

If approved, the guidelines would become effective May 1. Violators of the ordinance would be issued warnings. Repeated failures to comply could result in a $500 fine or 30 days in jail.