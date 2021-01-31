Proposed law could bar SC 1st responders from using ketamine to incapacitate suspects

A group of South Carolina lawmakers hopes to curb the controversial use of the drug ketamine to incapacitate criminal suspects after the legislators say lack of oversight is putting people at risk of serious injury or death.

Ketamine, a powerful anesthetic, has long been used in emergency medicine and veterinary medicine, and researchers are studying its effects on depression and PTSD. But the drug has come under intense scrutiny in recent years for its use as a kind of chemical restraint to sedate combative people in encounters with law enforcement.

Cases like those of Elijah McClain and Elijah McKnight in Colorado, and James Britt in Mount Pleasant have fueled discussion about the possible dangers of the drug. McClain and Britt died after being detained by police and injected with ketamine at the request of officers. McKnight also was injected after an encounter with police. He was hospitalized and placed on life support, but survived.

These cases prompted S.C. Rep. Jerry Govan Jr., an Orangeburg Democrat, to start looking into the issue. What he found worried him.

"What concerns me about these situations is when I started asking around, there was no consistency," Govan said. "Some people use (ketamine) and some people don't, and it's hard to get folks on the record, particularly when you talk to law enforcement. Off the record, some folks in the law enforcement community question why, indicate that there's no need."

He and two other state representatives — Leola Robinson, D-Greenville, and Patricia Henegan, D-Marlboro — are sponsoring the bill, which would make it a misdemeanor for paramedics or law enforcement officers to inject ketamine "into a criminal suspect as a means to incapacitate him," according to the legislation's current language.

The offense would be punishable by up to three years in prison, according to the bill.

"I think this bill is important because it gives a good baseline for discussion," Govan said.

Govan said he hopes the bill will be taken up by his colleagues for debate. Members of the medical, emergency medical services and law enforcement communities will be given ample opportunities to provide input, he said.

"Where it needs to be improved, let's improve it," Govan said. "Where it needs to be adjusted, let's adjust it. But we need to have a serious dialog."

In South Carolina and in other states across the country, officers can ask a paramedic to inject a suspect with ketamine to calm the person down — a procedure many in the law enforcement and emergency medical community say is necessary for the safety of the suspect as well as officers and medical staff.

They cite a contested condition known as "excited delirium," in which a suspect suddenly can become violent, agitated and have no comprehension of what's happening. But there is no medical consensus on whether excited delirium even exists.

While it's cited as a diagnosis by law enforcement and the American College of Emergency Physicians, other medical organizations, including the American Medical Association, do not consider it to be a valid condition.

William Tatum, president of the S.C. EMS Association and EMS communications Supervisor for Prisma Health in the Greenville area, said ketamine was approved by the state Medical Control Committee for use by emergency medical services in South Carolina in 2016.

There is strong oversight of its use, Tatum said.

All EMS personnel are authorized to administer the drug to a patient that meets diagnostic criteria under a standing, statewide order, he said. Its use, however, varies across the more than 260 emergency medical services throughout South Carolina.

It's up to the medical control physician overseeing each agency to sign off on the drug, Tatum said. Some doctors allow ketamine use in the field, but others feel like it's not appropriate outside of a hospital.

That's led to a patchwork across South Carolina, where some paramedics have ketamine and others don't, he said.

The association president said ketamine is safe when properly administered and that as medical workers EMS personnel have the authority to not inject someone with the drug, even if a police officer or sheriff's deputy asks.

When it comes to combative patients, Tatum said ketamine is a last resort, only to be used if a suspect is not responding to all efforts to deescalate the encounter.

"If you're faced with a patient that is kicking and screaming … that person does not need to be in the back of a moving ambulance, unrestrained," Tatum said. "Introducing a neutral party with EMS, many times those (tactics) work. Excited delirium is to the point of incomprehension of what's going on. They don't have a sense of what's happening."

According to the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, ketamine is a general anesthetic that can be used as the sole sedative for some procedures or in combination with other drugs.

The drug manufacturer warns against using ketamine on any person with a known history of allergic reaction to the drug or on anyone for whom an increase in blood pressure would be a risk. The company also warns the drug can cause a sharp decrease in breathing rate.

The case of James Britt, who died after a Charleston County paramedic injected him with ketamine in September 2019, showcases these risks.

Mount Pleasant officers responded to a report of a man urinating in a roadway and found Britt, who was visibly drunk, according to a police account of the incident. Officers tried to calm him down, but eventually moved to arrest him.

The lawmen struggled with the 6-foot-3, 300-pound man, putting him into handcuffs and leg shackles, police said.

In body camera footage, Britt can be heard saying, "I can't breathe" as officers pinned him, face down, on the ground.

After paramedics arrived and dosed him with 500 milligrams of ketamine — the maximum dose allowed under county guidelines — several officers noted in their reports that his condition deteriorated as he was prepared for transport to East Cooper Medical Center. Britt died after more than two weeks in the hospital.

His death was ruled a homicide, according to the autopsy report. His main causes of death were listed as “restraint asphyxia and toxic effects of ketamine.”

A wrongful-death lawsuit filed by Britt's family was settled for $3 million in September. No one has been charged in Britt's death.

Tatum said he and other EMS personnel recognize that ketamine's use in law enforcement situations is controversial, but that it's important to remember the drug has valid and beneficial medical uses.

He's also worried about potential unintended consequences if the bill were to pass as it's written now.

"I understand the premise behind what they're saying," Tatum said. "It should not be used to incapacitate someone. We're very supportive of anything that says we don't need to go out there and give anything that has an adverse reaction to a patient … but there has not been any reach out to the EMS Association from the lawmakers. They've not contacted me personally."

The bill is worrying EMS personnel around the state who fear criminal consequences for giving someone the drug, and they may hold off on administering it, even if it's in a situation where it's needed to save someone's life, he said.

"What could be a reaction to this, if this was to push through, is I'm not going to give this medication that could benefit a patient because I could end up in jail," Tatum said. "Studies have been done where there is a reason to give this medication."

In the meantime, the EMS Association president said he hopes to take part in the discussion around the ketamine bill and is confident that the medical community, law enforcement and lawmakers can come together to craft legislation everyone can agree on.