Proposed 2022 Charleston County budget would eliminate funding for 40 jail deputies

Funding for deputies at the Charleston County jail would be cut under the budget proposal for the upcoming year but no current employees would lose jobs as a result.

Detention Center operations have come under increasing scrutiny after authorities released video of a man who died when deputies tried to force him from his cell in early January, but officials say the elimination of 40 positions at the jail is unrelated.

Under the proposed Charleston County fiscal year 2022 budget — covering July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022 — those positions would be taken from the jail's budget and transferred to other agencies.

The positions at the jail hadn't been filled in years, said Sheriff Kristin Graziano, who oversees jail operations.

Filling those positions was not a priority under former Sheriff Al Cannon "despite officers having to work mandatory (overtime) since the new facility opened," she said.

Graziano, who took office in January, said there were no calls by county officials to cut staffing until after a budget review in late February and early March. At the time, county officials were looking for ways to finance a large increase in Emergency Medical Services personnel.

The sheriff doesn't believe cutting funding for 40 deputies will have an immediate effect on jail operations, since twice that many positions are vacant. But she said the cuts could hamstring her agency's ability to respond to problems as they arise.

Having some positions unfilled creates flexibility, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a Sheriff's Office spokesman. The sheriff can convert open deputies' positions into other jobs within the agency without having to ask county officials for more funding.

These conversions typically only involve a handful of open positions at a time, Antonio said.

In early April, Graziano said she was in the process of converting some open positions "for needed support staff," and she worried losing funding for 40 positions at the jail "was going to handcuff us."

The proposed cuts in budget positions at the jail are the only headcount reductions proposed for any county office or department.

Kelsey Barlow, a county spokeswoman, said taking 40 positions off the detention center’s books allows the county to add positions to other departments — 20 positions to Emergency Medical Services, for example — without increasing the county’s total number of employees.

County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor said the detention center needs less staff because of the success of the county’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, founded in 2015 with an initial goal of reducing the jail’s population.

From 2014 to 2020, the jail’s population declined by 38 percent, the council reported this year.

"A lot of people were going to jail; now they are getting tickets," Pryor said. "The numbers are down in the jail, and people should be happy about that. Since the numbers are down at the jail, our staff is recommending that the positions be shifted somewhere else."

Graziano said it's reasonable to think about redirecting resources, especially for positions that have been vacant for years.

"I am in favor of this so long as the safety of my staff is not jeopardized and we are adequately funded," she said. "However, I have been working since day one to reclassify positions to adequately staff and fill support positions within the detention center."

The sheriff said she's set a goal of five hires per month and that her agency's gone from 120 vacancies to just under 100.

"But we still have work to do as we scramble to meets the current needs and reduce overtime," Graziano said.

The sheriff said after taking over command on Jan. 5, she met with her agency's budget personnel and requested two new positions be added to provide security for the Tri-County Crisis Stabilization Center, a facility that provides a temporary alternative to jail for people experiencing mental health or addiction crises.

Although the center is a jail alternative, it can't accept violent patients.

"My staff said I could ask for it but it likely would not get approved because of the unfilled vacancies," Graziano said. "These are positions that need to be reclassified."

The sheriff said she doesn't believe the county's decision to cut 40 positions from the jail is related to the death of Jamal Sutherland, a 31-year-old mental health patient who was arrested on Jan. 4 after allegedly getting into a fight at the private facility where he was being treated.

The next morning, jail deputies tried to force him from his cell to attend a bond hearing. Sutherland died immediately after the encounter.

Late on May 13, Graziano released surveillance and body camera video showing the fatal interaction in detail. Two deputies, Sgt. Lindsay Fickett and Detention Deputy Brian Houle used pepper spray, Tasers and physical force on Sutherland.

The two have since been fired by Graziano. Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson is in the midst of an investigation that will determine whether Fickett and Houle are charged.

Sutherland's death and the release of jailhouse videos have sparked a wave of protests from activists and residents calling for justice, particularly for Wilson to file charges.

Graziano said the incident and its aftermath have prompted a number of changes at the jail.

Those changes include providing critical services, such as mental health treatment and a social worker, in house at the juvenile detention center, hiring a manager to oversee training and tactics for the adult jail's Emergency Response Team and investing in technology that will allow jail residents to attend bond hearings without leaving their cells, she said.

In the wake of Sutherland's death, Graziano pledged to continue to improve jail operations, particularly regarding the care of people with mental health needs.