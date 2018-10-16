The roughly 96 acres where a Spartanburg County serial killer lured some of his victims has a new owner.

The land, which contains a dwelling whose contents were auctioned off over the past two months, was owned by murderer Todd Kohlhepp. It was purchased for $500,000 on Sept. 18 by Strange Properties No. 1 LLC, county property records showed.

There is little publicly available information about the company, though it is registered to Annie H. Strange of Woodruff, according to a state filing. Strange could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Kohlhepp is serving seven consecutive life sentences plus 60 years at Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia. Kohlhepp, who had worked as a real estate agent, admitted to a series of slayings in the Upstate that stretched over a decade.

Investigators were led to the Kohlhepp property in November 2016, where authorities found a woman chained in a locked storage container. The woman, Kala Brown, and her boyfriend, Charlie Carver, both 32, were lured to the property that August after being hired to help clear brush from the land.

Kohlhepp fatally shot Carver and kept Brown captive. Sheriff's deputies rescued Brown as they toured the property and heard a banging sound coming from the container. Authorities would later find three other bodies on the land.

Kohlhepp also confessed to killing four people at the Superbike motorcycle shop in November 2003.