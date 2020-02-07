Propeller-slashed endangered turtle given stem cell chance at S.C. Aquarium hospital

The young green sea turtle thrashed in the sand on a Sullivan's Island beach, the top of its shell slashed to the spine by a boat propeller.

A month later, Harbor View's back flippers still didn't work well enough to swim. So South Carolina Aquarium veterinarian Shane Boylan turned to stem cells, still a cutting edge treatment for animals.

The surgery Wednesday gave the endangered turtle its best — and maybe only — chance to return to the ocean.

"We do these therapies to get animals back in the wild," Boylan said. "If stem cells are becoming more commonplace and they've got a good track record, why not use them on sea turtles to help heal them?" he asked.

"Stem cells provide a real chance that the spinal cord could heal and the animal could be released."

Boylan had no choice, other than a steroid treatment that left the animal with little hope of eventually being released. The treatment is among the latest by a veterinarian who has made a name for using successful, novel approaches.

The stem cells came from Fawkes, a green sea turtle who late last year was the first to undergo the treatment at the aquarium. Fawkes has shown improvement.

Greens are one of seven sea turtles species, all of which are considered endangered or threatened based on declining shore nesting numbers. The turtles remain among the most mysterious of sea creatures. They spend nearly all their life in the ocean and nobody really knows how many are out there.

Stem cell treatment is an attempt to regrow tissue, using "blank" cells that take on the properties needed for the growth. It's a risky and expensive procedure: Bone marrow transplants are a type of stem cell therapy.

The treatment is newer in veterinary circles but is gaining momentum, and companies have established animal stem cell banks. The American Veterinary Medical Association is reviewing a committee proposal that it establish a protocol for when and how to use stem cells.

“While regenerative medicine holds promise of improvements in the treatment of a variety of diseases, many of which lack adequately effective treatments, questions remain,” the committee reported.

“Thus it is imperative that the (association) advocate for continued scientific development of these modalities while at the same time encouraging its members to employ caution with respect to their use,” the report said.

Harbor View's treatment was paid for by donations to the aquarium's emergency relief fund and a discount on services by VetStem.

Relying on donations like those, Boylan has turned to a number of unusual treatments to put as many of turtles back in the water as possible. He's performed brain surgery and cataract surgery, and in a side research effort, fitted carbon-printed legs to a crippled sea gull.

"He has a passion for what he does, and he's very good at it," said veterinarian Cheri Hooper of College Park Road Veterinary Clinic, who has worked with Boylan. "He'll try anything to save these animals and get them back to functioning."

On average, 128 sea turtles strand each year in South Carolina. About 10 percent are found alive, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

The aquarium's turtle center usually admits between 20 and 30 sea turtles each year, many in critical condition and some too sick to save.

The importance and public support for the work have been underscored by the aquarium's commitment to it, which started in 2000 with a single, makeshift emergency procedure and has resulted in the Sea Turtle Care Center, a state-of-the-art hospital that opened in 2017 on the aquarium main floor as a premier exhibit.

"It's exciting to be able to think outside of the box and try new medical techniques on injuries that were once considered irreparable," said care center veterinary assistant Whitney Daniel.