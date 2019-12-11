SUMMERVILLE — Hutchinson Square took on a different feel Wednesday morning. The Christmas decorations had been taken down and the surrounding street blocked off.

A mayor in his 40s was talking to a young female sheriff in a classic tall hat. They were discussing a new Bud Light Seltzer.

“If you don’t love Bud Light,” the mayor character said. At his side was a frazzled assistant juggling a bag, papers and a variety pack of the seltzers.

“I’m a vodka gal myself,” the sheriff character interrupted.

The town is serving as the backdrop for a commercial for the Anheuser-Busch brand and the Bud Light Seltzer, which is set to debut in 2020.

The commercial, despite the impression given to town officials and downtown merchants, will not be considered for the Super Bowl in February.

"We can confirm that an Anheuser-Busch brand is filming in a commercial in Summerville this week," company spokesman Miles Ritenour said in an email to The Post and Courier. "This commercial, however, is not a Super Bowl commercial, nor is it for the Budweiser brand. We want to thank the town and residents of Summerville for allowing us film there. They have been nothing but gracious throughout this entire process."

Ritenour wouldn't confirm what the commercial was advertising, when it may air, or plot details beyond what a reporter witnessed at the set Wednesday morning.

The commercial's filming came about in short order. Merchants near Hutchinson Square, such as Accent On Wine, East Winds, Everything Chic and Guerin's Pharmacy were notified late last week that their businesses would likely be affected most of Wednesday morning and afternoon.

Barbara Dunning, owner of Guerin's Pharmacy on the corner of South Main Street, said that while she understands things like the commercial happen occasionally, she and other merchants around her would've appreciated more notice from the town and the production company.

"Yes, it's a pain. The mayor asked me (Monday) if I was for it, and I said 'What are you going to do?'" she said. "I will hear it from my customers later that they can't park here. I'll tell them to complain to the town."

The Chelsea Pictures production company, Dunning said, put up cones late Tuesday evening to block people from parking on Little Main Street near Hutchinson Square.

Filming clearly had an impact on Dunning's business Wednesday morning. The old-time pharmacy and convenience store was deserted, and Dunning said around that time of day — 10 a.m. — the store is usually packed.

The town itself will have no mention in the commercial, and it was unclear Wednesday if the recognizable signage in and around Hutchinson Square would be visible in the final product.

As part of the filming agreement, Chelsea agreed to make donations to the Public Works Art Center and Summerville DREAM. Beyond that, the town will not make money from the commercial, and it's unclear if the groups have yet received donations from the company.

Mayor Wiley Johnson said again Wednesday he was concerned with the processes that went into permitting the commercial to shoot and block streets during the Christmas season.

"If I had known about this in advance, I probably would've tried to (put a stop to it)," he said.