Ashley Hall, an all-girls private school in downtown Charleston, is opening a new Italian campus next month in a city whose name will ring a bell for Charlestonians: Spoleto.
"Spoleto" has become synonymous with the arts in Charleston thanks to the annual international festival here that bears its name. The ancient Umbrian hill town in central Italy is a sister city to Charleston, and Spoleto Festival USA founder Gian Carlo Menotti originally envisioned parallel arts festivals in the two cities.
In February, Ashley Hall will send its first group of 19 students — rising ninth- and 10th-graders — to live and study for a week (including travel time) in a renovated 16th-century residential property in Spoleto as part of the school's Amalthea Scholars Program.
Amalthea, named for the mythical foster-mother of the Greek god Zeus, is a study-abroad program that lets students study historical objects in the places where they are found. In Spoleto and the surrounding Umbria region, students will have the chance to explore earthquake fault lines, caves, local crops and art and architecture dating back to Medieval times.
Head of School Jill Muti said the Italian program will use the same "town as text" approach to liberal arts and history as it currently uses in Charleston.
"It's a yearlong interdisciplinary study where the girls are researching historical objects in place, so it could be archaeological, and there's a component of math and science," Muti said. "They are literally on the ground presenting and doing research in Spoleto."
Ashley Hall will join with two other private schools, The Culver Academies of Indiana and Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in Georgia, to launch the study abroad program. Students from all three will be eligible to attend.
Tuition at Ashley Hall varies by grade but costs $26,100 per year for ninth-grade students. The Ashley Hall website places the approximate cost of the study abroad portion of the program at $3,600 to $4,300.