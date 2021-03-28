Principal Darby featured at NAACP Image Awards; SC's Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman win

By day he's a principal. By night he's a stocker. By now he's a star.

North Charleston High School Principal Henry Darby was highlighted by BET during the network's March 27 airing of the 52nd NAACP Image Awards.

The South Carolinian was in outstanding company: Fellow Palmetto State natives Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman won top acting awards.

Darby was recognized for taking a second job stocking shelves to raise money for struggling families of the school. He works at the Walmart on Centre Pointe Drive three nights a week from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. He then heads straight to his principal job.

After The Post and Courier wrote about Darby's work, others began contributing. So far, the effort has raised more than a quarter-million dollars.

One online GoFundMe fundraiser has taken in about $186,000. Another campaign has collected nearly $28,000. Walmart also donated $50,000.

"I never fathomed that this would happen," Darby said in the video aired during the awards ceremony, which was held virtually.

Darby, who grew up in North Charleston's Liberty Hill, said the high school community suffers from poverty and that some students had been "sleeping under bridges and in cars. ... I can't just allow that."

He found himself dipping into his emergency funds to help but decided more was needed, so he took the night work. He donates every paycheck to needy families at his school.

"The only thing I ask from my students in return: Learn to help others."

Darby became principal in 2017. He also serves as a member of Charleston County Council.

He was recently awarded the Order of the Palmetto, the state's highest civilian honor.

Two South Carolinians won NAACP Image Awards for their performances.

Boseman and Davis took the best actor and actress categories for their roles in the movie “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Boseman also was named best supporting actor for "Da 5 Bloods." The Anderson native died at 43 last year of colon cancer.

Davis, who was born in St. Matthews, also won best actress in a TV drama for “How to Get Away with Murder.”

They both have been nominated for Oscars.