Primary election in Charleston County will have most Democrats on ballot in decades

One story line in the June 9 primary in Charleston County is that Democrats are pleased to have the most candidates on the ballot in decades.

County Republicans counter that their party's lack of primary contests is a chance to save resources for the general election.

Whatever the sides argue, Charleston County is where the population has been growing and changing quickly, gaining more than 61,000 residents since 2010.

That growth, driven by people moving in from other states and particularly from the Northeast, had led to speculation that the influx of newcomers could favor Democrats.

Not all Republicans are quick to agree.

"We haven't taken a close look at the political leanings of newcomers to our region," said Maurice Washington, a former Charleston City Council member who is chairman of the Charleston County Republican Party.

He noted that in South Carolina, voters don't register by political party.

In the upcoming primary it's hard to know which party will turn out the most voters, but the Democratic Party will have more contested races.

For state House and Senate districts that primarily serve Charleston County, and in contests for countywide elective offices, Democrats will compete against each other in 11 primaries for state and local offices.

Republicans will face off in six.

“We’ve got so many candidates — it’s a nice problem to have," said Charleston County Democratic Party Chair Colleen Condon, a former County Council member. “We have the largest Democratic showing that we’ve had in at least 30 years."

She added, “Many of these folks were involved in one of the presidential (primary) campaigns. I think there’s a lot of excitement."

Washington agreed the primary ballot is heavy with Democrats, but said that's not necessarily bad for Republicans.

“Kudos to them for aggressively putting forth that kind of interest in the House and Senate races," he said. “We, on the other hand, kind of like the fact that the open seats where we have Republicans (running) are not being contested by other Republicans."

"That lets them focus on raising money for the general election," Washington said.

Charleston County is home to three of South Carolina's four largest cities, and a majority of the county's voters chose Democrats in the last three consecutive presidential elections.

Those who voted in the 2016 Republican presidential primary took a different path than most of the state, as Charleston was one of two counties where Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida beat Donald Trump in that year's presidential primary.

Most countywide elected offices, including County Council, are held by Republicans, as are the majority of state Senate seats representing different parts of Charleston County.

The June 9 primary will determine the candidates for the fall general election.

Some of the more visible Democratic races are: In House District 116, where incumbent Democrat Robert Brown is not seeking re-election, there are four Democrats competing in the primary. There is no Republican primary.

In the contest to replace Elliott Summey on Charleston County Council, there are four Democrats competing in the primary for the District 3 seat and no Republican primary.

Both parties have primary contests for the House 112 seat Republican Mike Sottile is vacating, the House 115 seat Republican Peter McCoy is vacating, the Senate 44 seat Republican Paul Campbell is leaving and the County Council seat Vic Rawl is leaving.

Campaigning methods have had to change due to the coronavirus pandemic, Condon and Washington said.

"It’s like nothing we’ve ever experienced; not being able to put boots on the ground, not being able to shake hands with voters," said Washington. “We are using technology to keep the base informed and engaged."

Condon said she's been doing online "porch chat" videos with candidates to help introduce them to voters. Campaigning online, and by phone and mail, are more important than ever this year.

“People have been more receptive to phone calls than usual, because they’re at home," Condon said.

Each political party has two incumbents facing primary challenges in Charleston County.

Democratic incumbent Marvin Pendarvis faces a primary challenge from Raneisha Holmes in the House District 113 primary and incumbent Wendell Gilliard faces a challenge from Regina Duggins in the House 111 primary.

Republican incumbent William Cogswell is challenged by Rouzy Vafaie in the House 110 primary, while County Council incumbent Brantley Moody will compete with Sheryl Irwin.

In the November general election, a large turnout is expected because it's a presidential election year and in Charleston County there will also be a hard-fought race for the 1st District congressional seat now held by Democrat Joe Cunningham.

Washington said voters in both of the major political parties tend to vote straight tickets in the general election and the question will be which party does a better job of getting their base out to the polls.

“Look, the Democrats did very well two years ago, riding the coattail of the congressional candidate, Joe Cunningham," said Washington. “We’re hoping to flip the table this time around and be more competitive countywide."

Democrats have been energized by their party's presidential primary, which provided opportunities for organizers and volunteers, and encouraged by the 2018 win in the 1st District, which turned blue for the first time since the 1970s.

However, an analysis of the 1st Congressional race results from 2018 by The Post and Courier found that growing parts of the congressional district that are home to many newcomers, such as northern Mount Pleasant and new subdivisions in Berkeley County, supported Republican Katie Arrington.

It was mostly in established suburban communities, where Donald Trump won the vote in 2016, that voters flipped to support Democrat Cunningham in the race for Congress.