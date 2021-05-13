Pressure mounts to release video of Jamal Sutherland's final moments in Charleston County jail

With each passing hour, and new public statements by politicians and local leaders, pressure continued to mount on Sheriff Kristin Graziano to release video of a man’s final moments in the Charleston County jail.

That was considered a possibility May 13 after new information had trickled out over several days about an investigation into the January death of Jamal Sutherland, a 31-year-old Black man with mental health conditions.

Amid calls for transparency, local leaders and police officers were on edge, concerned that the video of Sutherland’s struggles with deputies, which involved at least one stun gun, could set off a renewed wave of protests in downtown Charleston, a city with no role in the man's demise.

But the moment also provided an early test of Graziano’s promises of transparency and accountability that helped her defeat longtime Sheriff Al Cannon in an upset election last year.

Earlier in the week, Graziano said the video had not been released for several reasons, including that Sutherland’s family was not ready for the public to see it.

“I am honoring their wishes,” she said. “I support releasing the video to the public when the time is appropriate.”

Capt. Roger Antonio, a Sheriff's Office spokesman, confirmed that mediation talks between the agency and Sutherland’s family over a settlement in his death continued. As of 9 p.m. May 13, the video still had not been released.

In a statement issued shortly before 10:30 p.m. the Sutherland family's attorney said he and his clients appreciate Graziano's consideration of their wishes related to the video thus far and now want it released.

Earlier in the day, word that it could be shared with the public reached the Statehouse, where state Sen. Marlon Kimpson urged people to be patient during a speech on the Senate floor.

“I would also ask law enforcement, political leaders and the public to understand the deep frustrations these situations cause in communities of people who always believe they are beaten, battered and even killed at times for no justifiable reason,” Kimpson, D-Charleston, said. “Clearly, there must be accountability and systematic policy changes to address this issue.”

Later in the day, state representatives JA Moore, D-Goose Creek, and Marvin Pendarvis, D-Charleston, announced they had introduced three bills that would set clearer standards for excessive force, treatment of inmates with mental health conditions and the use of stun guns such as Tasers.

"What happened to Jamal Sutherland was unacceptable and outrageous," Moore said. "There must be accountability and we must take steps to make sure this never happens again."

It was the last day of the legislative session, so the bills will not be taken up for consideration until next year.

In Charleston, officers braced for the possible release of the video.

Police officials said they were in contact with citizens and other law enforcement agencies and was taking “substantial steps to protect, secure and serve the residents of Charleston.”

A spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster pledged to support city officials with the National Guard and other assistance, if needed.

Outside the county courthouse in downtown Charleston, eight community activists gathered after 5 p.m. to demand the video's release as well as changes to the way those with mental illness are treated in jail.

“Jamal can’t speak for himself right now, because they have done the ultimate to him,” Latisha Imara, of the Black Liberation Fund, said at a news conference.

An increased police presence downtown in recent days frustrated Mika Gadsden, with the Charleston Activist Network.

“They are preparing for protests, instead of being proactive about the things that cause demonstrations,” she said at the news conference. “That shows they're not spending enough time and attention on the real issues which is ‘Why does this keep happening in this area?’”

On Jan. 4, when Graziano was sworn in as the county’s new sheriff, Sutherland was receiving treatment at Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health.

Days earlier, he heard voices and became paranoid. Sutherland was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia as a teenager and lived with his parents in Goose Creek.

Later that day, North Charleston police responded to the health facility over reports of an assault in progress. One staff member told an emergency dispatcher a patient was trying to fight others and several people were in danger, according to audio recently released by the city.

Officers were told one patient punched another and two other patients stepped in to break up the scuffle, an incident report said. Sutherland was not involved in that encounter.

But, in another area, a patient — identified by a family attorney as Sutherland — became agitated, started damaging property and tackled a staff member, the report said.

Sutherland and another patient from the center were arrested, accused of third-degree assault and battery, a misdemeanor, and taken to the county jail, run by Graziano's agency. Sutherland was booked just after 8:30 p.m., according to jail records.

Roughly 14 hours later, he was dead.

A week later, Mark Peper, the attorney representing Sutherland’s parents, said that troubling questions had emerged in what led up to the man’s death. By then, the matter was under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division.

The Sheriff’s Office named Lindsay Fickett and Brian Houle as the two deputies involved in Sutherland’s final moments. Both were placed on administrative leave for several weeks, per agency policy, Antonio said.

The deputies have since been reassigned to administrative duties and an internal investigation is ongoing.

On May 13, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal released Sutherland’s cause of death, which a pathologist attributed to an “excited state” with adverse effects of prescription drugs as deputies tried to subdue him in his cell. His manner of death remains undetermined and the coroner said her office’s investigation is open and active.

An excited state could have been caused by several factors, such as his psychiatric condition, but investigators haven’t yet determined what triggered it with certainty, O’Neal told The Post and Courier.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said she expects to make a decision on whether to file charges by the end of June.

Thomas Novelly and Steve Garrison contributed reporting from Charleston and Adam Benson and Jamie Lovegrove from Columbia.