President Donald Trump says he's looking forward to celebrating with the Clemson Tigers at the White House on Monday.
Trump announced the 2019 NCAA football champion team's visit in a tweet Friday, exclaiming "what a game, what a coach, what a team!"
I look forward to hosting, right out of the great State of South Carolina, the 2019 NCAA Football Champion Clemson Tigers at the White House on Monday, January 14th. What a game, what a coach, what a team!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2019
The President took to Twitter on Tuesday, inviting the Tigers to the White House in a message that also included a shout-out to South Carolina, which backed the president in both the 2016 GOP primary and general election.
"A big win also for the Great State of South Carolina," Trump stated. "Look forward to seeing the team, and their brilliant coach, for the second time at the W.H."
It will be Clemson's second visit to the White House. Trump honored the Tigers in 2017 after their championship run the previous season.
Clemson won the national championship earlier this week with a 44-16 win over Alabama, a performance that will go down as one of the most dominant ever in the sport.
The national championship game solidified freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence's status as a college football darling and put to bed lingering doubts surrounding Clemson's defense.