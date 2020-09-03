Preservation plan for iconic Charleston smokestacks could reduce them to 60 feet

After the outcry to preserve the iconic smokestacks on Charleston's East Side, city staffers have come up with a plan to reduce them so they would be just visible over the roof of the St. Julian Devine Community Center next door.

Last week, City officials received a letter from a local engineer stating the 135-foot chimneys' lack of structural integrity made them unsafe. Chief Building Official Ken Granata said the smokestacks — once the exhaust for trash incinerators and now sealed — near Cooper and Drake streets were a public safety risk and ordered them removed.

The concern was for the nearly three dozen homes around them.

The latest plan could significantly reduce the size of the stacks by more than half, though Deputy Capital Projects Director Edmund Most said Thursday they may ultimately be taller than that.

"We can confidently say, based on the engineer's calculation, that this will leave a minimum of 60 feet remaining," Most said. "But there will probably be more than that. We can't give a definitive number just yet because (the engineer) has to check the integrity of the brick as we get closer to that level."

The St. Julian Devine Community Center's tallest point — the ridge of the roof — is 56 feet tall.

On Tuesday night, City Council will be briefed on the latest plan and asked to approve funding — $90,000 for design and $486,000 for demolition.

Councilman Robert Mitchell, who represents residents in that area, said he's waiting to hear more from city staff on the proposal and asked earlier this week if it was feasible to only take down half the smokestacks.

"If its a danger to the community then we have to do what we have to do," Mitchell said.

If the project is approved on Tuesday, Most said crews could begin putting up fencing on Sept. 14.

From there, demolition crews would surround the two smokestacks with scaffolding shaped in an oval.

Working from the top, workers would use hand-held vibrating hammers, or masonry hammers, to chisel away the mortar and remove the chimneys brick by brick. Using an elevator in the middle of the two stacks, crews would bring down bricks as they are removed.

Most said the process is similar to what the city did when it demolished the Sgt. Jasper Apartments a few years ago.

Most said Bennett would be on site daily, and when workers remove about 40 feet of brick, he'll assess the smokestacks to see if they can stay at that height.

But Kristopher King, executive director of the Preservation Society, called the new proposal "disappointing."

Earlier this week he was on a call with Most, Bennett and Historic Foundation President and CEO Winslow Hastie, and said it was a "good productive conversation" about finding a better path forward.

"I'm disappointed to hear that's the outcome," King said. "I just continue to have real concerns and questions about how we arrived at where we are."

Both King and Hastie question the timing, and believe the work wouldn't be completed until after hurricane season. And even though Bennett's reputation is highly regarded by both preservation groups, they still want a second opinion.

Hastie said the Historic Charleston Foundation still feels three's alternatives out there, and offered to help raise money to go toward the costs of stabilizing the smokestacks.

The Foundation is circulating a change.org petition called "Save the Smokestacks" seeking 200 signatures. As of 1 p.m. Thursday, 160 people had signed up with more as the minutes ticked on.

Joe Watson, a longstanding member of the East Side community and owner of Mary’s Sweet Shop on the corner of America and Amherst streets, wants to see the smokestacks stay, and suggested using a steel beam through the middle of the structure to fortify it.

He thinks the city should apply for grants to preserve the historic structure and dismissed the idea that they are a negative reminder for Black Charlestonians who grew up on the East Side.

"I've seen it as something that shows the innovation that's taken place since then and how we need so much more," Watson said.

He wants to know why keeping them up won't be feasible: "It survived Hugo, why can't you make it to survive storms in the future?"