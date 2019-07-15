An audit into Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg's expenditures since he took office found some questionable purchases and a need for a handbook for newly elected officials but no "self-dealing" or personal financial benefit to him.
Auditors scrutinized personnel files, salary changes, purchase card receipts, invoices, travel expenditures and community assistance award grants dating back to January 2016, the city's internal audit director Robert Majernik told City Council's Audit Committee Monday afternoon. The audit also included a review by Columbia-based government, ethics and compliance attorney Michael Burchstead.
Tecklenburg echoed Burchstead's findings: "As he pointed out, there were no economic interests for me or my wife. It was all done in our service to the city of Charleston."
Tecklenburg said he is prepared to write a check for any money he may owe, and he said he sees value in creating a transition manual for new City Council members and a new mayor.
Two months ago, City Councilman Harry Griffin called for an audit of the mayor's office after learning that Tecklenburg had business cards printed with his wife's name, contact information and city seal on the back. Griffin called it a misappropriation of city money at the time. After the audit's release Monday, Griffin said, "I'm still seeing a lot of issues."
Tecklenburg estimated the audit has cost over $50,000 so far.
The audit found $13,414.38 in questionable expenditures — business cards for three individuals that do not work for the city, including Tecklenburg's wife Sandy; an ad taken out in The Chronicle newspaper to celebrate a 90th birthday in October 2016; and $1,000 for catering a former councilman's 90th birthday in February 2018; and waiving the fee for using space in the city's art gallery.
The audit found 10 instances in which Tecklenburg used his city credit card to pay for travel expenses for his wife and later reimbursed the city. Four of those expenditures were not reimbursed until more than six months had passed. The city currently is owed $720.47, either by Tecklenburg or another organization, for non-city travel expenses.
The audit found two instances in which Tecklenburg increased the amount of funding to two nonprofits his wife serves on: the Fresh Start Prison Program and Charleston Sister Cities International. In both instances, City Council approved final funding allotments for those organizations, but Tecklenburg did seek thousands of dollars in increased funding before those approvals.
The audit found Tecklenburg had not signed the city's take-home vehicle authorization form and hasn't had $2,700 withdrawn from his paycheck for personal use of the vehicle.
Majernik recommended that City Council update its entertainment, meal and travel policies and that it also explore guidelines for using the city seal and issuing business cards. It also suggested implementing a code of conduct for City Council members.
Later Monday, Tecklenburg's re-election campaign issued a statement noting the $50,000 audit was initiated over a $10 charge to print his wife's contact information on the back of his business cards. The statement noted all mayoral expenditures were legal under state and local laws, that two incomplete travel reimbursements were the result of clerical errors and paid when brought to the mayor's attention and the city's contractual and procurement laws were not violated.
"Policy disagreements are not ethics issues," the statement said. "Under Charleston's strong mayor form of government, the mayor has broad latitude to make management decisions."
Tecklenburg, who faces several challengers, including possibly three City Council members, in his Nov. 5 re-election bid, said, "I know it's election season, but there's important work to be done between now and November. ... I look forward to getting back to it."
City Council's Audit Committee is expected to meet later this month to discuss the audit's findings.