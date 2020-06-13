Prayer walk for peace draws dozens at North Charleston's Park Circle

More than 70 people gathered at Park Circle in North Charleston on Saturday for a prayer walk to demonstrate unity and ask for God's forgiveness for being silent on issues of injustice.

The purpose of the event, organized by Riverbluff and Restoration Community churches, was to bring together people of different races and denominations across the Lowcountry to repent for indifference and ask God to restore justice in the nation.

“I’ve asked for forgiveness for staying silent,” said Stephanie Norman, with Restoration.

Members gathered in small circles to pray together before they began walking around the popular North Charleston recreational space. They paused at different points to pray for elected officials and spiritual leaders.

Daniel Norman, also with Restoration, said it’s unfortunate that it’s taken another hateful act of racism to bring together members of different congregations. He said the event reflected the Kingdom of God, featuring people from different walks of life.

As the world looks to the church to respond the issues of injustice, believers must unite as one, he said.

“When the world looks to the church for an answer to the evil in this world, we don’t need to make it more difficult by offering the black church or the white church,” he said. “We are the church.”

The prayer walk marks the third weekend of demonstrations and protests in the Charleston region after George Floyd, a black man, died at the hand of Minnesota police. A white police officer was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes. He and three other officers who did nothing to stop the killing have been charged.

Darnell Waring, youth minister at Net International Church in Summerville, said the recent tragedies have presented a difficult internal conflict. As an African American man, he feels anger. But as a minister of the Gospel, he knows he must extend grace to those “who do us wrong.”

He’s also had difficult conversations with his three children about the killings of black people sparked by racism.

“It’s been a trying time,” he said.

Warring added he hopes the event shows all people can come together during a difficult moment.

Overcoming the segregational divide that exists today among houses of worship remained a theme on Saturday.

Adam Spurlock, lead pastor of Restoration, noted all-white or all-black congregations aren’t a picture of Heaven.

But ultimately, Spurlock said he doesn’t think it’s hate dividing churches along racial lines, but instead worship styles and preferences.

“We are going to have to lay some of those things down if we are going to engage with our brothers and sisters ... and worship together,” he said.

His congregation, about 85 percent white, still has a ways to go when it comes to diversity, Spurlock said. He added the prayer walk should only be a stepping stone. Moving forward, he encouraged believers to invite people of different races over birthday parties and dinner.

Participants even prayed for those present but not part of the walk, including asking for God's protection for members of the media.

Law enforcement‘s presence was shown in a handful of police trucks circling the park. North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess also was present. Many walkers wore masks.

North Charleston resident Kishia Gibbs was not part of the walk, but circled the park for exercise. She had been thinking and praying silently for her brother, who Gibbs said was experiencing something difficult.

One member of a prayer group stopped Gibbs, asking if the walkers could pray for her. They asked that God would help her brother and use Gibbs as a vessel of ministry for him.

“It really uplifted me,” Gibbs said.

Across the Lowcountry, marchers have flooded the streets demanding and end to police to police brutality and reform to the criminal justice system.

While many of the demonstrations have been peaceful, several have involved confrontations between protesters and law enforcement. In some instances, rioting and looting took place from Charleston to Columbia.