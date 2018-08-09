A series of powerful thunderstorms moving through the Charleston area Thursday night is threatening damage on multiple fronts.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service say heavy rain will cause minor flooding and that gusts of up to 60 mph could cause damage.
The flood advisory for Charleston County is in place until 10:15 p.m., the Weather Service said. A severe thunderstorm warning was in place until 9:15 p.m.
"Hourly rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour will can be expected," the Weather Service stated. "Additionally, high tide occurred in downtown Charleston just after 7 p.m. so the combination of high tide and heavy rainfall will produce minor flooding across the Charleston peninsula."
The Weather Service's Charleston office received several reports of damage from high wind and falling trees, including a tree that fell on a house in the Cottageville area and caused some injuries, said Doug Berry, a meteorologist for the agency.
Fairly strong winds of between 40 mph and 50 mph were recorded, Berry said.
However, tri-county residents should be able to sleep easy.
The storm has moved offshore, Berry said. Light rain may linger over the area but is expected to taper off.