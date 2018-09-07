fire department webref
Buy Now

Charleston Fire Department. Leroy Burnell/Staff

 Leroy Burnell lburnell@postandcourier.com

Glenn McConnell Parkway is closed to traffic in both directions Friday morning due to downed power lines from a crash. 

Power has been restored to West Ashley High School, where Principal Lee Runyon said students and staff were safe on campus after staging in the courtyard and gymnasium.

Glenn McConnell Parkway is shut down between West Wildcat Boulevard and Bairds Cove. Police are rerouting traffic.

An SCE&G outage map shows that more than 600 customers in the area are without power. The estimated restoration time is listed as 9:30 a.m.

Reach Angie Jackson at 843-937-5705. Follow her on Twitter at @angiejackson23

Tags

Angie Jackson covers crime and breaking news for The Post and Courier. She previously covered the same beat for the Grand Rapids Press and MLive.com in Michigan. When she’s not reporting, Angie enjoys teaching yoga and exploring the outdoors.