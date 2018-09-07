Glenn McConnell Parkway is closed to traffic in both directions Friday morning due to downed power lines from a crash.
Power has been restored to West Ashley High School, where Principal Lee Runyon said students and staff were safe on campus after staging in the courtyard and gymnasium.
Glenn McConnell Parkway is shut down between West Wildcat Boulevard and Bairds Cove. Police are rerouting traffic.
An SCE&G outage map shows that more than 600 customers in the area are without power. The estimated restoration time is listed as 9:30 a.m.
