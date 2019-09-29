Some of the worst damage Justin Gallucci, tire manager at the Charleston branch of Gerald's Tires & Brakes, can remember a customer coming into the shop with was a car that needed its entire front end rebuilt.

The cause? The driver either didn't or couldn't see a pothole while she was driving. It cost her more than $3,400 and took two weeks to fix.

Gallucci said it's normal to have 10 to 15 people a day come into the shop needing varying levels of repair after they hit something on a public roadway — usually a pothole.

"Our roads are terrible here," he said. "I have driven all over the East Coast, from Rhode Island down to Florida, and we have the worst roads."

A rough road to reimbursement

AAA estimates that potholes cause $3 billion in damages on U.S. roadways every year, and motorists individually have to shell out an average of $300 per year, though the damages can be more expensive if wheel rims or vehicle suspensions are damaged. Most of the time, at least in South Carolina, that money comes out of the driver's pocket rather than the entity tasked with maintaining the road.

A Post and Courier data analysis revealed that cities and the SC DOT — which owns roughly 70 percent of the state's roadways — have paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in claims for damages caused by potholes since 2013 just in the tri-county area, but still don't reimburse drivers on a majority of the claims they receive.

In Summerville, for example, potholes are one of a myriad of issues residents can report to town authorities on a new app launched in August 2018 by Mayor Wiley Johnson. Residents have submitted 148 claims to the street department between the app launch and June 10, 2019, though it's unclear if all of those claims were related to potholes.

In the tri-county area, city-level claims for reimbursement are denied an overwhelming majority of the time, according to the Post and Courier's analysis. It's unclear if these claims were denied because the respective cities don't own the roads where the incident took place or if there wasn't sufficient damage to warrant a reimbursement.

Since 2013:

The city of Mount Pleasant received 17 reimbursement claims for pothole damage. It paid four of those claims, totaling $1,392.84.

The city of Summerville has received 10 reimbursement claims for pothole damage. It paid two of those claims, totaling $1,820.73.

The city of North Charleston has paid $514.89 directly on two reimbursement claims, and paid $1,250 through deductibles from its insurance company on an additional five claims. It was unclear how many claims North Charleston denied.

The city of Charleston did not respond to a Freedom of Information Act request for this data.

At the state level, DOT has paid $231,772.49 for 1,125 reimbursement claims in the tri-county area since 2014. It is unclear how much the agency has paid statewide during that time frame, but spokesman Pete Poore said the agency typically pays out on only about 40 percent of submitted claims. This would mean DOT received around 2,800 claims regarding potholes in the tri-county area in the five-year period.

"It can cost people a lot of money," Galluci said.

According to the DOT website, someone who has suffered vehicle damage on a state road has one year from when the damage happened to file a notarized claim. Under state law, the department or its insurance carrier then has 180 days after receiving the claim to decide whether it will be paid or denied. When submitting the claim, the vehicle owner must provide either two repair estimates or a paid invoice if the repair is already completed.

There is no language on the DOT website regarding why a potential claim could be denied, nor did a DOT spokesman address that question in email exchanges with The Post and Courier.

If a driver files a claim with DOT and the road is actually maintained by another entity, DOT will deny the claim and tell the driver the correct place to submit a claim for the specific accident, Poore said. Conversely, and in spite of the fact local municipalities occasionally assist with maintaining state roads, if a claim is submitted to a municipality for damage on a state-owned road, that claim gets forwarded to DOT and the municipality is not expected to pay for the damages.

An $11 billion problem

Half of the roads DOT owns and operates have decayed so much that they need to be completely rebuilt from the foundation up, the agency says.

Not only does DOT estimate this as an $11 billion problem for the Palmetto State, but, as Gallucci said, it turns out to be an increasingly expensive one for drivers who navigate a system often riddled with bumps and potholes.

Since 2013, the department estimates that it has filled nearly 930,000 potholes across the state, an average of 185,550 per year. More than 57,000 of those were filled in the tri-county area, with Berkeley County needing the most attention at almost 36,000.

Repairing potholes is a responsibility that can fall largely on DOT crews, Poore said. Occasionally, a municipality will fill a pothole without the need to notify DOT, but since the department owns a majority of roads in the state, the onus is often on them to repave roads.

"If DOT receives a request or has knowledge (of a pothole), we are responsible for the repair," Poore said.

Despite these efforts, South Carolina's roads still rank among the most dangerous and poorly maintained in the country. And it's such a problem that counties have taken their own steps in trying to solve the problem.

Berkeley County, for example, passed referendums in 2008 and 2014 that emphasized highway capacity projects, road resurfacing on major and local roads, and safety improvements to intersections.

County spokesperson Hannah Moldenhauer said the County Transportation Committee also uses funds to resurface roadways. Ultimately, she said, it's about fixing the system that's in place.

"Berkeley County leadership continues to make road improvement projects a priority," she said. "... and will continue to work with the state to improve the system in place and ultimately see progress on roads around the state."

Gallucci said drivers in the Palmetto State have to deal with the conditions they have at the moment, and can't necessarily sit back and wait for road conditions to improve.

"Slow down and pay attention," he said. "Not everything is a race. Slowing down could save you, not only your car, but it could save someone's life."

Thomas Novelly contributed reporting.