SUMMERVILLE — A Budweiser commercial to be considered for airing during February's Super Bowl will be shot downtown this week.

Mayor Wiley Johnson on Monday questioned the value of shooting the commercial at all. He also raised issues with the fact he wasn't consulted about the production until he received a call from a downtown merchant who would be impacted by the filming schedule.

"The notification of merchants would be paramount," he said at the town's monthly standing committee meeting on Monday. "It's just common courtesy."

Chelsea Pictures, a New York-based production company, will be in Summerville from Wednesday through Friday, according to a production memo obtained by The Post and Courier.

Kale Murphy, the Chelsea Pictures location manager for the project, said he couldn't release details of the plot of the commercial due to contracts the agency had recently signed.

"But it's basically an overview featuring 'Anytown' America with some quirky characters," he said.

It is unclear if Summerville will have any mention in the commercial, but Johnson indicated Monday it would not.

Officials for Anheuser-Busch, which owns Budweiser, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While the group is filming, the following areas will be blocked off:

Wednesday: Hutchinson Square and Little Main Street from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Public Works Art Center from 2 to 8 p.m.

Hutchinson Square and Little Main Street from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Public Works Art Center from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday: O'Lacey's Pub from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

O'Lacey's Pub from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday: O'Lacey's Pub from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sumter Avenue from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Chelsea Pictures has requested permission to use the town's Intermittent Traffic Control procedures on surrounding streets for safety and keeping the area quiet during filming.

Off-duty police officers will be on the commercial set to assist with safety and traffic control.

According to the filming memo, residents, guests, customers and business owners in the filming areas will still be able to access their homes and business but may face delays at times.

Johnson said Monday he had an issue with town staff issuing the special event permit to Chelsea Pictures without more consultation with Town Council or with the downtown merchants who would be affected.

"In the future, we need to develop communication with the merchants for input before we start getting the permits," he said.

The committee meetings were Johnson’s last as Summerville mayor. He announced in July he wasn’t seeking another term in office, and Mayor-elect Ricky Waring will be sworn in Jan. 2.

Council member Christine Czarnik added that the lack of notice for downtown vendors was disturbing.

"I find it appalling that this was done with no notice," she said.

As part of the filming agreement, Chelsea agreed to make donations to the Public Works Art Center and Summerville DREAM. Beyond that, the town will not make money from the commercial, Johnson said Monday.

Murphy declined to disclose what amounts the groups would receive.

"We're just happy to be working with Summerville, and we're thankful for kindness and patience of people of Summerville and the town," Murphy said.

It's unclear when the town or Chelsea Pictures will officially know if the commercial will air during the 2020 Super Bowl, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2.