The Post and Courier has won the S.C. Press Association's 2018 President's Cup for Excellence.
Presented at the group's annual banquet Saturday night in Columbia, the award recognizes the best overall performance in the contest among South Carolina's newspapers. Overall, the newspaper won 97 awards for the year.
The staff won first place in Series of Articles for "Minimally Adequate," which laid out how gaping disparities have left thousands of South Carolina students unprepared for college or the modern workforce after high school.
Published in November, the five-part series detailed how the state’s public school system is divided by race, mired in inequities, and hobbled by a history of apathy and low expectations. The series is titled after the low standard South Carolina set for its public schools. The series also placed second for Public Service and Digital Project.
Other first place awards by the staff: Breaking News Coverage of Hurricane Florence, Election/Political Coverage, News Section or Special Edition by the Inside Business staff for Progress South Carolina, Entertainment Section for Charleston Scene's Bill Murray Edition, Feature Magazine for My Charleston, Digital Project: An Undying Mystery, and Best Newspaper Website for postandcourier.com.
The Post and Courier also tied for first place for the Montgomery/Shurr FOI Award.
The paper's awards represented a range of coverage areas and journalistic disciplines, including reporting, photography, design and headline writing:
First place
Tony Bartleme — Judson Chapman Award
Tracy Burlison — Feature Page Design Portfolio
Paul Bowers — Education Beat Reporting
Paul Bowers — Column Writing
Andrew Brown and Gregory Yee — Investigative Reporting
Brooks Brunson and J. Emory Parker — Website
Brooks Brunson, Matthew Clough and Bryan Brussee — Newspaper's Use of Social Media
David Cloninger — Spot Sports Story
Chad Dunbar — Single Feature Page Design
Chad Dunbar, Brandon Lockett, Thad Moore and Jennifer Berry Hawes — Informational graphic
Beth Harrison — News Headline Writing
Stephanie Harvin, Angie Blackburn, Krena Lanham and staff — My Charleston
Jennifer Berry Hawes — Lifestyle Feature Writing
Andrew Knapp — News Feature Writing
Brandon Lockett — Illustration
Brandon Lockett — Mixed Media Illustration
Brandon Lockett — Photo Page Design
Cameron Love — Single Page One Design
Cameron Love and Fred Rindge — Inside Page Design
Michael Majchrowicz and Mary Katherine Wildeman — Reporting-in-Depth
Kalyn Oyer — Arts and Entertainment Writing
Deanna Pan, Jennifer Berry Hawes and J. Emory Parker — Digital Project
Kelly Poe, Matthew Clough and Bryan Brussee — Innovation
Hanna Raskin — Beat Reporting, Charleston restaurants
Hanna Raskin — Food Writing
Grace Raynor — Sports Beat Reporting
Grace Raynor — Sports Feature Story
Luke Reasoner — Single Sports Page Design
Lauren Sausser — Health Beat Reporting
Lauren Sausser — Enterprise Reporting
Lauren Sausser — Profile Feature Writing or Story
David Slade — Growth and Development Beat Reporting
Andrew J. Whitaker — Feature Photo
Andrew J. Whitaker — Personality Photograph or Portrait
Andrew J. Whitaker — Photo Series or Photo Story
Andrew J. Whitaker — Pictorial
Andrew J. Whitaker — Feature Video
Second place
Grace Beahm Alford — Sports Action Photo
Tony Bartelme and David Wren — Investigative Reporting
Ed Buckley — Column Writing
Abigail Darlington — Reporting-in-Depth
Rickey Ciapha Dennis Jr. — Short Story
Chad Dunbar — Mixed Media Illustration
Jeff Hartsell — Spot Sports Story
Jennifer Berry Hawes — Profile Feature Writing or Story
Andrew Knapp — Beat Reporting, Crime and Courts
John McDermott — Business Beat Reporting
Rick Nelson — Editorial or Column in Support of FOI/Open Government Issues
Rick Nelson — E.A. Ramsaur Award for Editorial Writing
Adam Parker — Arts and Entertainment Writing
Lauren Petracca — News Video
Hanna Raskin — Review Portfolio
Luke Reasoner — Single Sports Page Design
David Slade — Government Beat Reporting
Wade Spees — Pictorial
Wade Spees — Photo Illustration
Andrew J. Whitaker — General News Photo
Andrew J. Whitaker — Feature Photo
Third place
Grace Beahm Alford — Spot News Photo
Grace Beahm Alford — Feature Photo
Grace Beahm Alford — Photo Series or Photo Story
Tony Bartelme and J. Emory Parker — Reporting-in-Depth
Abigail Darlington — Public Service
Chad Dunbar — Illustration
Chad Dunbar — Mixed Media Illustration
Chad Dunbar — Single Page One Design
Chad Dunbar and David Slade — Informational graphic
Jeff Hartsell — Sports Enterprise Reporting
Jennifer Berry Hawes — News Feature Writing
Jennifer Berry Hawes — Profile Feature Writing or Story
Brian Hicks — Column Writing
Brian Hicks — Humor Column Writing
Angie Jackson — Lifestyle Feature Writing
Krena Lanham — Single Feature Page Design
Cameron Love — Page One Design Portfolio
Bo Petersen — Short Story
Hanna Raskin — Food Writing
Glenn Smith and Mary Katherine Wildeman — Investigative Reporting
Wade Spees — General News Photo
Wade Spees — Photo Illustration
Mary Katherine Wildeman— Health Beat Reporting
Andrew J. Whitaker — Sports Action Photo
Andrew J. Whitaker — Personality Photograph or Portrait
Andrew J. Whitaker — Pictorial
Andrew J. Whitaker — Humorous Photo
Andrew J. Whitaker — Feature Video
Warren L. Wise — Growth and Development Beat Reporting
David Wren — Business Beat Reporting