“Scum,” The Post and Courier’s groundbreaking story into harmful algae blooms, was a finalist for a the 2018 John B. Oakes Award for Distinguished Environmental Journalism, a top national honor administered by the Columbia Journalism School.
The New York Times was the winner for its investigative series “Trump Rules,” in which a team of reporters detailed the Trump administration's effort to roll back environmental protections and how key industry players stood to benefit. Quartz also was a finalist for a reporting project, “The Race to Zero Emissions,” which covered 12 countries and examined carbon-capture technology.
Written by Tony Bartelme, The Post and Courier’s “Scum” investigation involved the creation of a first-of-its kind national roster of harmful algae blooms. The investigation revealed how more than 500 had taken place in 2017 alone and caused widespread destruction. Judges called the series a “prime example of the ambitious and important public service reporting local journalists and newspapers can provide their readership.”