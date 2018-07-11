Algae Scum (copy)
A bright green scum covers a pond at Patriots Point Links, a golf course in Mount Pleasant. Brad Parker, general manager, said he was aware of the algae but hasn’t had any problems related to it. Algae experts say golf course and retention ponds are common breeding grounds for algae because they accumulate fertilizers and other nutrients. Brad Nettles/Staff

 Brad Nettles bnettles@postandcourier.com

“Scum,” The Post and Courier’s groundbreaking story into harmful algae blooms, was a finalist for a the 2018 John B. Oakes Award for Distinguished Environmental Journalism, a top national honor administered by the Columbia Journalism School.

The New York Times was the winner for its investigative series “Trump Rules,” in which a team of reporters detailed the Trump administration's effort to roll back environmental protections and how key industry players stood to benefit. Quartz also was a finalist for a reporting project, “The Race to Zero Emissions,” which covered 12 countries and examined carbon-capture technology.

Written by Tony Bartelme, The Post and Courier’s “Scum” investigation involved the creation of a first-of-its kind national roster of harmful algae blooms. The investigation revealed how more than 500 had taken place in 2017 alone and caused widespread destruction. Judges called the series a “prime example of the ambitious and important public service reporting local journalists and newspapers can provide their readership.” 

