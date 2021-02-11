Post and Courier reporter wins Phillip Reed national writing award for climate stories

Post and Courier projects reporter Tony Bartelme was awarded the 2021 Phillip D. Reed Environmental Writing Award for his work in The Post and Courier's recent Rising Waters climate change project and stories about an endangered bird, the eastern black rail.
Given by the Southern Environmental Law Center and selected by an independent panel of journalists, the award recognized Bartelme's "gift for linking science with sense of place," the group said in its announcement Feb. 11. "These include a story tracing the human and natural history of South Carolina’s Santee Delta, and another on the quest by researchers to learn more about an elusive and rapidly disappearing marshland bird."
The newspaper's Rising Waters project documented how the accelerating forces of climate change affect the Lowcountry, from wetter hurricanes to "rain bombs" to flooding high tides. Bartelme's "Ghost Bird" delved into the mysterious world of the secretive eastern black rail, which birders consider the Holy Grail of birding and is threatened by rising seas. Bartelme also was recognized for his work in "Our Secret Delta." Co-written with Glenn Smith, the piece was a deep dive into that area's rich and threatened history.
Winning in the book category is Paul Bolster for Saving the Georgia Coast: A Political History of the Coastal Marshlands Protection Act. The awards will be presented March 25 during this year’s Virginia Festival of the Book.