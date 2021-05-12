Post and Courier receives National Headliner Award

A Post and Courier journalist won a 2021 National Headliner Award, and the newspaper's climate change series placed second.
Jennifer Berry Hawes received first-place honors in feature writing among all newspaper sizes. The staffwide project Rising Waters placed second in the news series category.
Founded in 1934 by the Press Club of Atlantic City, the National Headliner Awards program is one of the oldest and largest annual contests recognizing journalistic merit in the communications industry. The Los Angeles Times, The Intercept and the Tampa Bay Times received other top awards.
Hawes, a reporter on the newspaper's Watchdog and Public Service team, won for a portfolio of three stories about:
- The fall of former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone.
- Charleston's often-neglected racial past.
- The traffic death of a bicyclist and race to save his beloved dog, Ava.
In a category filled with "overwhelmingly moving entries," the judges wrote that Hawes "found new angles and went to extreme measures — as a pandemic enveloped us all — to report deeply, creatively and inspiringly.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune placed second and The Baltimore Sun third.
Rising Waters, The Post and Courier's climate change project, placed second in newspaper series.
The series documented how the accelerating forces of climate change pose an existential threat to the Lowcountry, from wetter hurricanes to “rain bombs” to flooding high tides.
Last month, Rising Waters also received first-place honors in the prestigious Scripps Howard Awards' Excellence in Environmental Reporting Award.