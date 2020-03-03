Post and Courier prison investigation wins Scripps Howard Award

The Post and Courier has received first-place honors in the prestigious Scripps Howard Awards for its coverage of a 2018 killing spree that left seven inmates dead and dozens more severely wounded inside a maximum-security South Carolina prison.

The newspaper received the Distinguished Service to the First Amendment Award for " 'IT'S TIME FOR YOU TO DIE': How flaws in the SC prison system led to 7 deaths in a single night." Finalists in the category included The Orlando Sentinel and Bay Area News Group and the Investigative Reporting Program at UC Berkeley with McClatchy, MediaNews Group, USA Today Network, Voice of San Diego and Reveal.

The April 15, 2018, riot at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville marked America’s deadliest prison violence in 25 years. Yet more than a year after the bloodshed, the public had been told little about what transpired that night or the events that preceded the violence.

The Post and Courier set out to change that, and reporters Jennifer Berry Hawes, Stephen Hobbs, Glenn Smith and Seanna Adcox spent eight months collecting thousands of pages of documents through open records requests, public archives and other sources. They also interviewed more than 150 state officials, experts, attorneys, current and former corrections officers and inmates — including direct witnesses to the violence.

To get around an official prohibition on prisoner interviews, Hawes and Hobbs launched a massive letter-writing campaign, contacting more than 400 inmates to gain firsthand accounts of that night.

"In their old-fashioned, shoe-leather reporting, they got access to confidential audits of the riot and reports about problems within the prison system," the Scripps Howard judges said, adding that the piece was "well reported and well told."

The Scripps Howard Awards stand as one of the industry’s top honors for outstanding journalism. Winners announced in other categories Tuesday included The Washington Post, The Seattle Times and FRONTLINE PBS.

Recipients of the journalism awards will be honored April 16 in Cincinnati.