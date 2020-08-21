Post and Courier prison investigation wins Pulliam First Amendment Award

The Post and Courier has received the prestigious Eugene S. Pulliam First Amendment Award from the Society of Professional Journalists Foundation for its coverage of a 2018 killing spree that left seven inmates dead and dozens more severely wounded inside a maximum-security South Carolina prison.

The annual Pulliam Award recognizes those who have fought to protect and preserve one or more of the rights guaranteed by the First Amendment. The Post and Courier received the award for " 'IT’S TIME FOR YOU TO DIE': How flaws in the SC prison system led to seven deaths in a single night."

The April 15, 2018, riot at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville marked America’s deadliest prison violence in a quarter century. Yet more than a year after the bloodshed, the public had been told little about what transpired that night or the events that preceded the violence.

Post and Courier reporters Jennifer Berry Hawes, Stephen Hobbs, Glenn Smith and Seanna Adcox spent eight months collecting thousands of pages of documents through open-records requests, public archives and other sources. They also interviewed more than 150 state officials, experts, attorneys, current and former correctional officers, and inmates — including direct witnesses to the violence — as photographer Andrew Whitaker documented conditions at Lee.

To get around an official prohibition on prisoner interviews, Hawes and Hobbs launched a massive letter-writing campaign, contacting hundreds of inmates to gain firsthand accounts of that night.

“Their dogged work — with reporting that included multiple FOIA requests, essential emails and dozens of interviews with inmates — proves that excellent journalism is the best defense of the First Amendment,” the awards judges said.

The Post and Courier’s reporting on the melee at Lee prison previously received the News Leaders Association's First Amendment Award, an IRE Award and the Scripps Howard Award for Distinguished Service to the First Amendment.

Eugene S. Pulliam, who died in January 1999, was publisher of The Indianapolis Star and The Indianapolis News until his death and was well-known for consistently supporting activities which educated the public about First Amendment rights and values. The award was established to honor those committed to the same goals and as a tribute to the professional contributions that he made to journalism.