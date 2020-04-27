Post and Courier prison investigation wins NLA First Amendment Award

The Post and Courier has received a top honor in the prestigious News Leaders Association Awards for its coverage of a 2018 killing spree that left seven inmates dead and dozens more severely wounded inside a maximum-security South Carolina prison.

The annual NLA Awards recognize distinguished writing, digital storytelling and photography from across the continent.

The Post and Courier received the NLA's First Amendment Award for "'IT'S TIME FOR YOU TO DIE': How flaws in the SC prison system led to seven deaths in a single night." Other winners included The Miami Herald, the Los Angeles Times, ProPublica, The Baltimore Sun and The New York Times.

The April 15, 2018 riot at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville marked America’s deadliest prison violence in a quarter century. Yet more than a year after the bloodshed, the public had been told little about what transpired that night or the events that preceded the violence.

Post and Courier reporters Jennifer Berry Hawes, Stephen Hobbs, Glenn Smith and Seanna Adcox spent eight months collecting thousands of pages of documents through open-records requests, public archives and other sources. They also interviewed more than 150 state officials, experts, attorneys, current and former correctional officers, and inmates — including direct witnesses to the violence — as photographer Andrew Whitaker documented conditions at Lee.

To get around an official prohibition on prisoner interviews, Hawes and Hobbs launched a massive letter-writing campaign, contacting hundreds of inmates to gain firsthand accounts of that night.

The First Amendment Award recognizes the best example of protecting or advancing freedom of information principles.

The NLA judges said The Post and Courier's work provided "a haunting, detailed report" on conditions that led to the nation's deadliest prison riot in 25 years.

"The team’s timeline-style narrative, which involved significant data requests, thousands of pages of documents and hundreds of interviews, is a Class A example of journalism that makes a difference," the judges wrote. "The powers that be didn’t want to give up information about what happened, and The Post and Courier didn’t give up. Truly powerful reporting."

Finalists in the category included The Oregonian/OregonLive and Highlands Current of Cold Spring, NY.

The Post and Courier's reporting on the melee at Lee prison previously received an IRE Award and the Scripps Howard Award for Distinguished Service to the First Amendment.