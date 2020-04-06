Post and Courier prison investigation wins IRE Award

The Post and Courier has received first-place honors in the prestigious IRE Awards for its coverage of a 2018 killing spree that left seven inmates dead and dozens more severely wounded inside a maximum-security South Carolina prison.

The annual IRE Awards recognize outstanding investigative work from across the nation. The Post and Courier was honored for "'IT'S TIME FOR YOU TO DIE': How flaws in the SC prison system led to seven deaths in a single night." Other winners included The Washington Post, ProPublica, The Philadelphia Inquirer and Hearst Connecticut Media.

The April 15, 2018, riot at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville marked America’s deadliest prison violence in 25 years. Yet more than a year after the bloodshed, the public had been told little about what transpired that night or the events that preceded the violence.

The Post and Courier set out to change that, and reporters Jennifer Berry Hawes, Stephen Hobbs, Glenn Smith and Seanna Adcox spent eight months collecting thousands of pages of documents through open-records requests, public archives and other sources. They also interviewed more than 150 state officials, experts, attorneys, current and former correctional officers, and inmates — including direct witnesses to the violence — as photographer Andrew Whitaker documented conditions at Lee.

To get around an official prohibition on prisoner interviews, Hawes and Hobbs launched a massive letter-writing campaign, contacting hundreds of inmates to gain firsthand accounts of that night.

The IRE judges described the piece as "a beautifully written example of accountability journalism that took great pains to examine a deadly explosion of violence that broke out in a rural South Carolina prison."

"The reporters painstakingly reconstructed for readers the violence, hour by hour, using information they obtained by writing to more than 400 inmates," the judges wrote. "The result was an important and inspirational work of journalism that examined a topic few people pay attention to on a daily basis.

Finalists in the category, for smaller market publications, included The Greenville News and Anderson Independent Mail, and The Courier-Journal of Louisville, Ky.

The awards will be presented at the 2020 IRE Conference in National Harbor, Md., on Aug. 28.

IRE (Investigative Reporters & Editors), founded in 1975, is a nonprofit professional organization dedicated to training and supporting journalists who pursue investigative stories. IRE also operates the National Institute for Computer-Assisted Reporting, a joint program with the Missouri School of Journalism.

The Post and Courier's reporting on the melee at Lee prison previously received a Scripps Howard Award for Distinguished Service to the First Amendment.