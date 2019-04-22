Let’s face it: Today’s fast-paced news cycle can be a bit overwhelming. That's why The Post and Courier is launching a new podcast, "Understand SC," to help make sense of it all.
Publishing every Tuesday starting April 23, "Understand SC" will dive into a different subject each week to explain the forces shaping the Palmetto State and how they affect you. In every episode, co-hosts J. Emory Parker, Kelly Poe and Brooks Brunson interview the reporters who cover the stories to get the background on a topic that's been impacting the news.
Don't worry if you aren't up-to-speed on local issues — this podcast is for everyone. "Understand SC" aims to both inform those who haven't had time to catch up and offer a deeper dive into topics our readers are passionate about. Rather than re-cap the news each week, "Understand SC" explores forces that continuously impact the state and why they matter.
Some questions we tackle in our first few episodes:
- How is the rapid growth in S.C. impacting the demographics of the state?
- Why are so many S.C. cities banning plastic bags and does it actually make a difference?
- Why is housing in Charleston so expensive? Are prices going to continue to climb?
- Why have we been talking about the Interstate 526 extension for so many years and why is it so controversial?
In the first episode, the team interviews Post and Courier reporter Tony Bartelme, a three-time Pulitzer finalist, who along with reporter Joseph Cranney recently published an investigation that exposed how sheriffs in S.C. spend thousands of dollars of taxpayer money on first-class flights, "party sheds" and even $10,000 at a single Golden Corral since 2015.
We ask Tony how the sheriffs were able to get away with this behavior for so long, what it would take to hold these officials accountable and the question that everyone surely has been wondering: why Golden Corral?
How to listen
We will update our show page at postandcourier.com/understandsc with the latest episode and show notes every Tuesday. You can also sign up for our weekly newsletter to be the first to know about new episodes.
Find all of our episodes on Spotify and Apple podcasts.
Have feedback? Send us an email at understandsc@postandcourier.com.