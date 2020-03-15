Post and Courier launches investigative journalism fund

It’s a startling figure: Some 1,300 communities across the United States have lost their local news coverage since 2004. In South Carolina and elsewhere, the number of newspaper reporters holding local governments accountable has fallen by 47 percent in just 10 years.

Meanwhile, digital behemoths Google and Facebook are building monopolies, taking as much as 8 of every 10 dollars spent on advertising — once the lifeblood of local newspapers like ours. Fortunately, as a local and privately held company, The Post and Courier has been able to weather these significant challenges better than most.

While the publicly traded newspaper chains have gutted their newsrooms, our owners have always believed content is king. We’ve continued to invest in journalism. Nowhere is that more clear than in our commitment to watchdog and investigative journalism.

But here’s the reality: that work is incredibly expensive. Our 2015 Pulitzer Prize-winning series on South Carolina’s deadly domestic violence rates cost this newspaper more than a quarter of a million dollars alone. That’s not unusual for us.

In just the last few months, we spent thousands to investigate the impact of toxic firefighting foam on communities near South Carolina’s Air Force bases. We spent the time and money to test the water near Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, proving that those chemicals had infiltrated the drinking water there at unhealthy rates. That independent, scientific testing forced the state to finally do what they were supposed to do, and their tests confirmed our findings.

Without newspaper reporting like this, the residents of the Crescent Mobile Home Park in Sumter would still be unwittingly drinking toxic water. And the state would still be dragging its feet to do what’s right.

We want to continue to provide this kind of vital reporting to Charleston and all corners of South Carolina. And now you can help.

Donate to The Post and Courier Investigative Fund Our public service and investigative reporting is among the most important work we do. It's also the most expensive reporting we do.

Starting today, readers can donate to The Post and Courier’s Public Service and Investigative Reporting Fund. This fund will be administered by the Coastal Community Foundation, a nonprofit based in North Charleston, and is tax deductible. Your donation will pay for expensive Freedom of Information Act fees, legal fights to open up public records, travel to South Carolina news deserts that need our help and scientific testing like the work we did in Sumter.

As you will read today in the accompanying story by Avery Wilks, public bodies are making it more difficult than ever for journalists (and the taxpayers we serve) to access public records. Changes to state law allow them to charge exorbitant fees, withhold critical information and drag their feet turning those records over. These actions make the kind of watchdog and investigative reporting our communities need more expensive than ever.

If you believe a free press is necessary to hold government accountable to the people it serves, we ask for your help to ensure this vital work continues. Simply go to www.postandcourier.com/donate and click on the orange button. You can also send a check to the Coastal Community Foundation, 1691 Turnbull Ave., North Charleston, S.C., 29405, and write "Post and Courier Investigative Fund" in the subject line.

It could mean the difference between drinking tainted or fresh, healthy water for South Carolina residents just like you.