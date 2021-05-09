Post and Courier experiencing delivery driver shortage

Post and Courier print subscribers may experience or have experienced missed or late delivery in recent weeks due to an acute shortage of newspaper carriers.
The Post and Courier is actively looking for reliable delivery drivers in the Charleston metro region to fill these crucial roles. As an independent contractor, each carrier is responsible for timely delivery and must have reliable transportation.
“We would like to thank our subscribers and readers for their patience during this temporary shortage," said P.J. Browning, president and publisher of The Post and Courier and Evening Post Newspaper Group. “Like many others hiring in the service industries, we are seeing an unprecedented shortage of interested and available workers.”
In addition to hiring workers to fill these routes, some existing Post and Courier contractors are temporarily delivering multiple routes. As a result, the newspaper will be printed earlier than usual to facilitate more timely delivery, Browning said.
Anyone interested in delivering The Post and Courier as an independent contractor may contact Jamie Drolet, vice president of operations, at 843-937-5904 or jdrolet@postandcourier.com. Interested candidates may also apply in person at The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston.
In addition to the printed newspaper, all print subscribers have access to The Post and Courier’s award-winning journalism online at no additional charge.
If you have not activated your digital access to the paper, please considering doing so. Call 843-853-7678 for assistance or go to www.postandcourier.com/account for more information.
With an active digital account, print readers also have access to the E-Paper, a digital replica of the print paper that can be delivered daily straight to your email inbox. You can learn more at www.postandcourier.com/e-paper.