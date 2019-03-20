With higher-than-usual tide levels Wednesday, the Charleston area could see moderate flooding in lowlying areas that, should conditions materialize, are likely to stymie commuters in the morning and evening hours.

A coastal flood advisory remains in effect for Beaufort, Charleston and Colleton counties until 10 a.m. No rain is forecast.

With high tide around 8:11 a.m. Wednesday, levels are forecast to peak around 7.4 feet, according to the National Weather Service. A day earlier, levels topped out around 7.24 feet.

For several days, forecasters have advised that unusually high tides Tuesday through Thursday may spill over, with sitting water inundating roadways and well-traveled areas. On Tuesday, despite morning and evening flood advisories, residents along the coastal tri-county area were largely spared as no significant flooding came to be.

Should flooding occur downtown, motorists should expect flooding to occur at Lockwood Boulevard and Broad Street, Hagood Avenue and East Battery, among others, Charleston police said in a statement.

Keeping checking postandcourier.com for updated information on flooding, closures and conditions.