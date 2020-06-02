Possible unexploded ordnance found in downtown Charleston, then removed and destroyed

A possible piece of unexploded ordnance was discovered in downtown Charleston on Tuesday afternoon, closing several streets and leading to an evacuation of the area.

The device, found near 1300 Meeting St., was dug up by a construction crew.

By 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was on site to remove and dispose of the presumed explosive. By 4 p.m., the device had been cleared, police said.

People were evacuated 1,000 feet in all directions while the team worked to remove the ordnance.

The Air Force team will destroy the device, police said. They did not identify what type of ordnance it was or from what military era.

In February, an unexploded bomb thought to be Civil War-era artillery was discovered by electrical workers in the basement of a Gillon Street building.

Finding Civil War-era munitions on the peninsula isn’t unusual, Lt. Jim Byrne with the Charleston Police Department’s Explosive Device Unit told The Post and Courier in 2014.

That year, construction crews discovered an artillery shell at the College of Charleston that had been in the ground since the 1860s. Officials were worried the shell could explode since the gunpowder could be just as potent as it was the day the shell was made.

The College of Charleston was the site of another discovery in 2017 when workers dug up a cannonball.