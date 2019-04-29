After recent plans called for apartment units to replace a North Charleston movie theater, members of the Indian community expressed concern over losing the only one in the area that regularly screens Bollywood films.
“It would be devastating," Peyush Dwivedi with the India Association of Greater Charleston, said of the theater adjacent to North Charleston City Hall.
"India makes the largest number of movies in the world," Dwivedi said. "In Charleston, that was our only entertainment as such.”
Lowcountry residents traveled to Columbia for the Asian-produced films until several years ago when the Indian Association worked with Regal to get Asian-based films played in North Charleston. Since then, the theater has offered about two new Bollywood films every month, including top box office hits like "Dangal."
Residents said the theater is centrally located, making it feasible for movie-goers to have dinner at Indian restaurants nearby. After some movies, Dwivedi has seen youth hugging managers out of appreciation.
"This was our gateway to entertainment," Dwivedi said.
Cameron Rudif, a manager at Regal, said the Bollywood films draw up to 40 guests a day upon their release.
Members with the Indian organization just heard of the development plans for the site and said they would have to find another theater to host the films if the North Charleston site closed.
The Asian population has surged in the Charleston area in recent years and the Indian Association is working to raise awareness.
Indu Nihalani, association president, noted last month's Holi Festival to mark events in Hindu mythology. Last year's India Fest showcased Indian culture, art and dance, and the Charleston area maintains several Indian-based restaurants, Nihalani said.
But the leader of the 400-member Indian organization said there's more work to be done.
“So many people I meet have not tasted the Indian foods," she said. “Awareness is there. But there needs to be more."
Plans recently submitted to the city outlined a 300-unit apartment complex complete with garage parking and a clubhouse with a pool for the 9-acre tract on Mall Drive.
North Charleston residents were surprised when plans submitted by Seamon Whiteside + Associates surfaced earlier this month to install apartment units at 2403 Mall Drive, next to City Hall.
Many noted the demolition of the theater would leave only one left in North Charleston.
The project was under review earlier this month and North Charleston planner Adam McConnell said to his knowledge, nothing has changed.