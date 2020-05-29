You are the owner of this article.
Portuguese man o' war spotted off SC coast

A Portuguese man-of-war found on Isle of Palms in years past. File/Nancy Guss/Provided

 Nancy Guss

Portuguese man o' wars were spotted Thursday off Myrtle Beach's coast.

Lifeguards flew purple flags warning swimmers of the jellyfish-like creatures, whose tentacles can cause biting stings, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.

No injuries have been reported so far.

A man o' war that washed ashore at North Myrtle Beach had tentacles measuring 16 feet, about half the average length. The tentacles, which are covered in venomous barbs used to paralyze prey, can grow over 160 feet.

The creatures are actually a colony of millions of single-cell organisms. They often are carried by the seas and winds in large groups. So far, none have been sighted in the Charleston area.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

