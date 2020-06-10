Portugese man o' war found on Sullivan's Island

A venomous Portuguese man o' war was sighted on Sullivan's Island this week.
Town Administrator Andy Benke said the bluish blob was found Tuesday near Station 15. It was disposed and no stings were reported.
It was the first one found there this season after another one was reported on Folly Beach earlier.
The animal packs the worst punch of any tentacled creature off the South Carolina coast, causing extreme pain if the tentacles brush exposed skin.
The stinging cells in a beached man o' war are still active. Applying vinegar can de-activate the venom but won't stop the pain.
Benke encouraged anyone who sights one of the animals to report it to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.
The floating hydrozoan has a striking blue "sail" that sits atop the water and tentacles that often stream 30 feet below the surface. They are related to jellyfish but not technically in the same category.
Unlike jellies they are totally unable to change their direction or propel themselves.
Mel Bell, director of fisheries management at the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, said they've been spotted in all seasons on the state's beaches.
"You typically see them a lot more farther offshore but when the winds are right and the currents are right, they’re totally at the mercy of where they're pushed," he said.
Jellyfish like the cannonball jellies often show up en masse because they will "bloom" — suddenly reproduce as temperatures get warm enough for their food to become available.
In those cases, dozens of the jellies might be beached at once if the tides send them to shore.
The bulbous cannonballs' tentacles are so short that they don't sting if an unaware beachgoer finds one underfoot, a common occurrence in warmer months.
But the man o' war don't "bloom" in the same way. Sometimes they'll show up in groups, or sometimes just a lone sail will wash up.
Regardless, it's important not to touch them on the beach or in the water, Bell said.