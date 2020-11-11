You are the owner of this article.
Portion of King Street will be closed Monday and Tuesday for new 5G installation

  • Updated
In plain sight (copy)

The Francis Marion Hotel hosts hidden cellular antenna technology. On November 16 and 17, a new 5G tower will replace the existing one atop the hotel. File/Matthew Fortner/Staff

Part of King Street — from Vanderhorst to Calhoun streets — will be closed off Monday and Tuesday so a cellphone tower on top of the Francis Marion Hotel can be replaced with a 5G one.

The road closure will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, according to BC Cannon Regional Account Manager Tyler Fuquay.

BC Cannon was hired by the state Department of Transportation to oversee permitting of the new install. 

The work has to be done during the day to avoid disturbing hotel guests, Fuquay said. 

Motorists traveling south on King Street will be detoured onto Vanderhorst Street and then onto St. Philip Street, Fuquay said. 

Motorists traveling on Calhoun Street looking to turn onto King Street will be routed onto Meeting Street, Fuquay said. 

The city issued a permit for the road closure but the contractor will handle traffic control. 

Reach Mikaela Porter at 843-937-5906. Follow her on Twitter @mikaelareporter. 

