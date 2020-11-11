Portion of King Street will be closed Monday and possibly Tuesday for new 5G installation

Part of King Street — from Vanderhorst to Calhoun streets — will be closed off Monday and possibly Tuesday so a cellphone tower on top of the Francis Marion Hotel can be replaced with a 5G one.

The road closure will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, according to BC Cannon Regional Account Manager Tyler Fuquay.

BC Cannon was hired by the state Department of Transportation to oversee permitting of the new install.

The work has to be done during the day to avoid disturbing hotel guests, Fuquay said.

Motorists traveling south on King Street will be detoured onto Vanderhorst Street and then onto St. Philip Street, Fuquay said.

Motorists traveling on Calhoun Street looking to turn onto King Street will be routed onto Meeting Street, Fuquay said.

The city issued a street blocking permit for both Monday and Tuesday, according to Charleston Director of Traffic and Transportation Keith Benjamin, though the goal is to get the work done Monday.

Benjamin said there will be flaggers and off-duty police officers directing traffic. Anyone looking to access the Marion Square Garage will be able to do so, Benjamin said.