COLUMBIA — Interstate 95 remained closed Monday near the North Carolina border due to widespread flooding that continues to shut down roads across northeastern South Carolina.
Flooding and fallen trees are blocking all lanes in about 150 locations across the Pee Dee, with the most closures in Chesterfield, Dillon, Horry, and Marlboro counties.
That includes U.S. 501 north of Conway, which closed Sunday due to flooding. Traffic headed to Myrtle Beach along that major artery is being diverted to S.C 22, known as the Conway Bypass.
Other roads are partially blocked.
The northbound lanes of U.S. 501 in Conway by Lake Busbee are closed while the Department of Transportation builds a 1.5-mile temporary barrier intended to keep floodwaters off the highway.
The Waccamaw River, which flows under the highway there, is expected to reach historic levels as the feet of rain that Hurricane Florence dumped on North Carolina moves south, combining with the up to 18 inches of rain that fell in the Pee Dee region.
The DOT has designated U.S. 378 to U.S. 501 as the main artery to the Grand Strand once other major routes wash out. But that requires also building a one-mile barrier along U.S. 378 where Lynches River flows under it in Florence County.
"We've got to keep that open," Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday while watching DOT traffic cameras from the State Emergency Operations Center. "People need to get in and get out."
Flash flooding from the heavy rainfall has already inundated towns such as Cheraw, in Chesterfield County. Flooding shut down dozens of roads in that county alone. The waters blocked some highways in several locations, including along S.C. 9, a main route through the Pee Dee to North Myrtle Beach.
U.S. 52 is blocked in both Chesterfield and Darlington counties, near Society Hill. The Great Pee Dee River flows south from North Carolina through Cheraw and Society Hill.
Large swaths of Dillon County are also under water.
I-95 is closed from exit 181 in Dillon County to the border. Large segments of the interstate are also closed in North Carolina.
The DOT is advising traffic from Georgia to either use Interstate 85 northbound through South Carolina, or take I-95 to Interstate 26 to Interstate 77 into North Carolina. From the city of Florence, traffic can take Interstate 20 to I-77.