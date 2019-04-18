The approved development plans allow enough housing for nearly 270,000 people, enough to push the area's population past 1 million.

MYRTLE BEACH — The Grand Strand continues to dominate in East Coast population growth; for t…

Fastest-growing metro areas

Census estimates published April 18 showed which of the nation’s 383 metropolitan areas gained population the most rapidly from July 2017 to July 2018.

The top five in the nation were:

Midland, TX

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

St. George, UT

Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL

Odessa, TX

The top five in South Carolina, and their rank nationally: