SUMMERVILLE — What started as a ballot question asking if Dorchester County residents would support new parks and libraries has led to an expensive three-year legal battle that will likely increase the original construction cost of the projects.

And, despite the referendum’s path all the way to the Palmetto State’s highest court, many residents are still in favor of it.

The dispute revolved around whether the county acted legally when it combined two issues into a single referendum question in 2016 when voters were asked if they wanted to raise property taxes to fund $30 million in new libraries and $13 million in new and improved parks.

Weeks before the referendum, lawyers Mike Rose and Andy Gowder filed a lawsuit trying to stop it and have the question declared invalid. They acted on behalf of some residents and the independent Dorchester County Taxpayers Association.

County Council went ahead with the question, and 61 percent of residents voted in favor of the proposal.

Originally, the referendum suggested that libraries would be in Summerville and North Charleston, and the parks included space for the Courthouse Park in St. George, the Ashley River Park and the Pine Trace Natural Area.

David Chinnis, vice chairman of County Council, said he doesn’t anticipate the amount for libraries to increase because of the legal battle, but the amount for parks could possibly be “three times” the amount.

“I mean, $13 million finishes the Ashley River Park and not much else,” Chinnis said.

Rose, whose case against Dorchester County won in the S.C. Supreme Court last month, said the delays over the ballot question will ultimately cost taxpayers even more.

“I know people who live paycheck to paycheck and they really come down to a decision of ‘Am I going to spend money on food or tuition for my child or a vacation, or am I going to spend more money for another park?’ That’s a decision they’ll have to make,” Rose said.

But, in addition to potentially higher costs, it has already also cost taxpayers money in legal fees. County spokeswoman Tiffany Norton said $88,757 was spent by the county to fight the case. Rose said Friday that he will submit paperwork to be reimbursed for the legal fees. He anticipates it will be around the same amount the county spent for their attorneys.

There are two looming questions for Dorchester County residents: when will the referendum be back on the ballot and will it pass?

For Joey Hagerdorn, whose Summerville home is near the proposed Pine Trace Natural Area, said the referendum drama has been odd. He voted in favor of the referendum in 2016 but was surprised to hear it wasn’t coming anytime soon.

He’s cautious about increased traffic and visitors on his street with the addition of a park but said he’d support the referendum again.

“We were waiting for it and it didn’t come,” Hagerdorn said. “Overall, it’s pros and cons, but I'd vote for it again.”

Many residents told The Post and Courier that Summerville’s libraries are overcrowded, and the addition of parks will be good for the influx of families moving to the area.

“Both of these are quality-of-life issues for our county,” said Matthew Cole, a candidate for County Council. “We lack both, and the majority of the taxpayers I have spoken with want parks and libraries. Both of these benefit the mental and physical well-being of our community and also serve as a huge revenue source.”

Circuit Judge Edgar Dickson originally dismissed the case in December 2017. He denied a motion to rehear the case in February 2018.

But the Dorchester County Taxpayer Association appealed, and Supreme Court Justice Kaye Hearn penned the opinion overturning Dickson’s ruling.

“Those who don’t like the delay need to understand that it could’ve ended in November if County Council had put the issue on the ballot as separate questions,” Rose said.

Chinnis said he favors holding a special countywide election in November to put the issue back before voters, although it might wait until the next general election in November 2020.

“I’d like to do it in November,” he said. “The people were clear, the Supreme Court made a determination that undermined 61 percent of what the people of Dorchester County wanted.”