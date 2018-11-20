More than a month after a study revealed the latest pollutant to show up in Charleston harbor fish, local advocacy groups are figuring out how to communicate the potential risk to the public.
There will be no new fish consumption advisory from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, but groups like the Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities are fielding worried calls about whether it's safe to eat local catch.
Communicating the potential impacts to human health will be essential, however, as some in the Charleston region depend on the fish they catch themselves in local waterways for their regular diet.
And scientists and experts are wary of scaring the public too much about the possible risks, because fish are a particularly healthy food packed with protein and nutrients.
In particular, locals of Gullah descent come from a long tradition of depending on seafood for sustenance, said Giovanni Richardson, owner of A Taste of Gullah, a catering and cultural events group.
"It’s a part of their natural culture," she said, "and it's something they've been doing for centuries."
Richardson lives near the Stono River and can find fresh food literally in her own backyard. While fish from the Stono were not a part of the study from the Medical University of South Carolina, Richardson said, "fish don’t just stay in the harbor."
Omar Muhammed, executive director of the advocacy group Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities, said many residents in the seven upper-peninsula communities his group represents depend on their catch from the Cooper or Ashley rivers.
He said he's been careful not to warn people off fish entirely, but he is encouraging anglers to try to reduce the amount of fish they eat from the waterways in the study.
It's difficult to find the sources of some legacy contaminants, like PCBs, so Muhammed said the best future strategy may be to make sure future polluters don't locate along the same waterways.
"I think, moving forward, we’re going to have to put human health and the health of the environment above profit," he said.
The study, published earlier this year, found persistent organic pollutants in fish, including highly toxic PCBs, in spot fish, striped mullet, croaker, flounder, red drum and spotted sea trout caught in the harbor and the Cooper and Ashley rivers.
PCBs, which have been banned for decades but were once common in consumer goods, are difficult to remove once they've built up in the environment. They've been identified as a probable carcinogen by the Environmental Protection Agency, and they can disrupt the function of several organs and the reproductive system.
While the study found that all species tested were higher than the EPA's limits for PCBs, DHEC, the state's environmental and health regulator, said the results of the study were not enough to trigger a consumption advisory.
Because PCBs build up over time in the fats of humans and animals, however, people who regularly eat contaminated fish stand to suffer the worst consequences over time.
Researchers acknowledge in their paper that the Gullah are among the most vulnerable, but they added that more study is warranted about who exactly depends on those fish.
John Vena, one of the authors, said researchers are analyzing the results of a survey of fishing license holders to determine who is most exposed, and that work will be published in a few months.
But earlier work by another study author, Patricia Fair, has already sparked investigation into whether persistent organic pollutants like PCBs are causing adverse health effects in the Gullah population. Fair previously found a high level of PCBs in Charleston harbor dolphin.
That work inspired Diane Kamen, also of MUSC, to start asking participants in her study about lupus and other autoimmune diseases whether they regularly ate local fish.
"We wouldn't have thought of this except Dr. Fair was finding these things out," Kamen said.
Kamen said his study has found a correlation between persistent organic pollutants and autoimmune antibodies in blood tests of study participants, but it's still unclear if the pollutants themselves are sparking autoimmune disease.
As scientific research develops, anglers will have to weigh the potential risks of local catch for themselves.
Eric Archer, 72, of Summerville, fishes at Brittlebank Park two or three times a week, more for fun than out of necessity. The fish aren't always biting, though, and he estimated he ends up eating his catch, usually simply prepared with vinegar or lemon, about once a week.
He said he does think sometimes about what might be in the murky waters where he hooks bass, trout, whiting and spot. But he usually enjoys his meals anyway.
"I don't worry too much about it, to tell you the truth. All the fish in the fish market, we don't know where it comes from," Archer said. "We just take our chances, I guess."