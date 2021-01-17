Police try to ID suspect who vandalized Charleston County Democratic Party headquarters

Charleston police have released photos and videos of a suspect in the vandalization of Charleston County Democratic Party headquarters this weekend.

Democratic Party volunteers found the West Ashley office damaged Saturday morning, with putty sealing the entrances.

Flyers put on the office’s doors and windows cursed President-elect Joe Biden and George Soros, claiming that communists have infiltrated the U.S. government. One asked CCDP to pick a “side of the aisle” and warned that “the world is watching.”

Police said Sunday that someone vandalized the office around 12:30 a.m. Friday. They said the suspect was caught on video surveillance, and asked for the public's help in identifying the person.

The suspect was wearing a dark-colored baseball hat with lettering, a light-colored face mask, a dark blue jacket and pants, and light-colored Adidas sneakers. The individual had on a tan or camouflage backpack.

Detectives ask that anyone with information call 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Law enforcement across the country is on high alert as Inauguration Day approaches, fearing violence could erupt in a repeat of the events nearly two weeks ago, when a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in opposition to the certification of the presidential election results.