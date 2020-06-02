Police tactics this week, in the past, raise questions: Why haven't we made more progress?

Protests roiled South Carolina for the fourth day in a row over the death of George Floyd, with at least 400 people marching and chanting through Charleston's historic district Tuesday afternoon and a crowd gathering outside Columbia's Statehouse.

The persistence of the demonstrators comes after a tumultuous weekend in downtown Charleston, one that saw peaceful protests devolve into violence and vandalism.

It came amid another tense confrontation Monday night in North Charleston that led to seven arrests.

It also raised fresh questions about how communities respond to racial bias — and the challenges protesters and leaders face in moving beyond street protests.

At about 3 p.m., in downtown Charleston, demonstrators gathered at Colonial Lake, a rectangular park off Broad Street.

Before marchers arrived, the lake looked like it might on any other afternoon, with runners engrossed in their headphones, a man shadow boxing and families taking breaks in the shade.

As the crowd built, organizers called for justice and a day of peaceful protests; Charleston police watched nearby. People carried backpacks filled with first aid supplies if things got violent. The walkers circled the water carrying signs and chanting refrains repeated in cities across the country: “black lives matter,” “no justice, no peace,” and the names of “George Floyd” and “Breonna Taylor,” who both died recently at the hands of police.

Peighton Davis, a 22-year-old downtown resident, said: “It feels completely irresponsible to stay home with all this going on. I’m here to show the world we can do this right. We don’t need to fall to violence.”

She said Charleston needs to address racism in the city, specifically the gentrification of downtown neighborhoods and low wages in the restaurant industry. Tuesday wasn’t her first protest and she thinks there’s some momentum gathering.

Many marchers covered their mouths and noses with masks and bandannas, a sign of the ongoing threat of the coronavirus pandemic, but most stayed close to each other.

Soon, the demonstrators left Colonial Lake, splitting into groups, their destinations unclear.

Meanwhile, in Columbia, about 100 people gathered outside the Statehouse in the summer heat. They held homemade signs with messages that included, “racism is not a touchy topic if you’re not a racist.” They chanted “no more murder” and “use your voice.” Dozens of cars honked in support as they drove by. Clusters of law enforcement officers stood waiting inside the Statehouse and around the grounds but largely stayed away from the immediate vicinity of the protests, which remained peaceful.

Away from the protests, the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina called on Charleston-area law enforcement leaders to apologize for using excessive force Sunday. Police actions "were clear, dangerous and counterproductive responses to people exercising their constitutional rights," said Frank Knaack, the group's executive director.

Activists also criticized North Charleston’s response Monday night. “When you come in in riot gear, all you do is exacerbate the situation," said John Singletary, vice president for the state National Action Network. "It escalates to a physical confrontation” and causes more harm in the long run, he said.

As the protests in Charleston continued Tuesday afternoon, the irony wasn't lost among demonstrators and area leaders alike: Both Charleston and North Charleston have wrestled with race-related issues for decades or longer. But Charleston has been especially engaged in recent years. Yet, despite its efforts, the city saw the worst of the chaos, while North Charleston remained relatively unscathed.

A tale of two cities

In 2015, the Charleston area suffered two lethal blows: A white North Charleston police officer shot and killed Walter Scott, an African American man after a traffic stop and scuffle; and then two months later, a white supremacist, Dylann Roof, gunned down nine churchgoers at Emanuel AME in downtown Charleston.

Both incidents drew international attention, and residents and emergency officials braced for violence, which never materialized. The peaceful rallies after the Emanuel shootings, spurred, in part, by powerful statements of forgiveness by some of the victims’ families, moved the nation. A week after the shooting, President Barack Obama spoke about forgiveness at the funeral for state Sen. Clementa Pinckney, at one point singing “Amazing Grace.” The words “Charleston Strong” appeared on walls and Facebook pages.

In the wake of those expressions of unity and restraint, leaders in North Charleston and Charleston dealt with ongoing racial tensions and police tactics in different ways.

In North Charleston, the Walter Scott shooting triggered calls for civil rights investigations of its police department. Minority residents had long complained that its officers unfairly targeted them. In a preemptive strike, North Charleston asked the U.S. Justice Department to investigate and suggest reforms.

But in 2017, as the probe neared completion, then-U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions disbanded the Justice Department program that handled these reform studies. That decision left 601 pages of findings in North Charleston in limbo.

Despite repeated calls by media, community members, local officials and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott to release the report, North Charleston has refused to make it public.

More time passed, and in May 2019, North Charleston’s community policing commission urged the city do a racial bias audit of the police department, much as Charleston officials had done.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and the City Council made no moves to approve an audit. Groups, including the Charleston Area Justice Ministry and the NAACP, continued to call for an impartial probe.

Charleston took a more open approach.

In 2016, the city launched a year-long “Illumination Project,” which led to 33 “listening sessions.” Nearly 900 people took part. The sessions generated more than 2,200 ideas to improve police-community relations.

As in North Charleston, activists called for an independent audit. City of Charleston officials agreed, hiring a firm in Virginia.

Last year, auditors released their results, identifying racial disparities in traffic stops and officer use of force. It pointed out deficiencies in the department’s training, leadership development and community-building efforts.

Police Chief Luther Reynolds and other city officials embraced the audit’s findings and vowed to implement the recommendations.

Despite those programs and discussions, Charleston saw the most violence and vandalism last weekend.

Tuesday, as the march wound through downtown Charleston, Reynolds met with black community leaders. Afterward, he said his goal is to create a task force and partnership between agencies in the region. "I don't want to get into talking about what happened, I want to move forward," Reynolds said. "Not everybody is in the mode of attack and looking to the past.

North Charleston force

In contrast, activists were still furious about what happened Monday night in North Charleston.

Activists gathered at 4:30 p.m. by North Charleston City Hall. About 200 people showed up, including families with young children. Organizers stressed the need for unity. The crowd was a mix of white and black people.

At about 5:40 p.m., the group started marching on Montague Avenue toward Tanger Outlet Mall. Organizers could be seen urging demonstrators to stay on sidewalks. Suddenly, a group of protesters decided to block an intersection. Tensions rose. A line of protesters formed three and four people deep.

Officers responded by forming lines in front and behind them. They warned them to disperse. They said the 6 p.m. curfew was coming. Behind them were jail transport and military-style vehicles.

A few organizers urged the group to stop blocking the intersection. As the crowd moved toward the sidewalk, officers continued to press toward them. A few bottles could be heard breaking, and suddenly the officers moved in. Officers knocked a woman to the ground. They targeted specific demonstrators for arrest. "Young black man in a green shirt." Officers tackled someone, prompting other protesters to scream obscenities. A young woman sobbed.

Six adults and an unidentified juvenile were arrested. The operation was swift, tactical and efficient — and left North Charleston no closer to resolving its long-simmering racial tensions.

Marches continue

Late Tuesday afternoon, demonstrators on Colonial Lake broke off in groups. The sound of birds chirping became prominent again as the shouts of “say his name,” dissipated in the distance. One group continued on Broad Street and then East Bay Street toward Charleston’s city market just before 4:30 p.m.

Isaiah Allen, 21, grew up in Mount Pleasant, and is home again because his college classes were moved remote due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said he hasn’t experienced racial profiling but has felt a lingering eye in his neighborhood. Tuesday was his first protest.

“I was tired of sitting and observing. I’d rather be part of this,” Allen said.

Gerald Nunoo, a server at Hall’s, led many of the protesters in chants. He said he was at work Saturday night when the looting happened. “I saw all the destruction,” Nunoo said. “The people there Saturday night, that wasn’t us.”

Nunoo said he’s hoping to open the eyes of elected officials, especially Mayor John Tecklenburg. He wants more diversity downtown and for people to “stop being pushed out of their homes.”

On Meeting Street just north of Society Street, police officers in SWAT gear stopped traffic so the protesters could march along both sidewalks.

James Johnson, state president of the National Action Network, walked with the crowd. He said he and other black leaders met with Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds, Mount Pleasant Police Chief Carl Ritchie and Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon.

He believes police “overreacted” on Sunday and wanted to make sure protesters weren’t tear gassed or smoke bombed. At 5:40 p.m., protests returned to Colonial Lake. Several hundred lingered past 6 p.m., listening to music, drinking water and relaxing in the sun and shade.

But tension bubbled up as protesters seemed uncertain of what to do next. Marchers talked with officers while others raised their voices in conversations between themselves.

Gregory Yee, Rickey Dennis and Jamie Lovegrove contributed to this report.